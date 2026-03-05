Operation HOPE Donates $5 Million to Empower Incoming Students at Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University Launches Financial Coaching Initiative Aimed at Equipping Freshmen with Essential Financial Skills for Long-Term Success

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is thrilled to announce a transformative financial coaching initiative, supported by a generous $5 million in-kind commitment from Operation HOPE, made by its CEO John Hope Bryant, who is also a Clark Atlanta University Trustee. This investment will provide essential financial education and entrepreneurial training services specifically for all incoming first-year students, aiming to enhance retention, progression, and graduation rates.

Unlike traditional financial literacy programs that often target upperclassmen, this initiative focuses on incoming freshmen to ensure impactful early intervention in cash management and wealth accumulation. Each of the approximately 1,250 incoming students will receive 12 months of financial coaching, valued at $1,000 per student, integrated into the First-Year Student Seminar. This proactive approach equips students with vital financial skills to navigate their college journey successfully.

The contribution will be allocated over four years, with $1,250,000 committed for each year, starting from September 1, 2026, through September 1, 2029. This initiative underscores CAU's dedication to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically and financially.

"We are incredibly grateful to Trustee John Hope Bryant and Operation HOPE for their visionary support," said Dr. French, President of Clark Atlanta University. "Today's scholars are more entrepreneurial than ever before, seeking ways to leverage and maximize their endeavors while earning their degrees. This financial coaching initiative is crucial for empowering our students to achieve their educational and financial goals that secure their futures."

John Hope Bryant, President and CEO of Operation HOPE and a member of the Clark Atlanta University Board of Trustees, added, "Investing in our youth is investing in the future. By providing financial coaching to freshmen, we are equipping them with the tools they need to build wealth and manage their finances effectively from the start. This initiative will pave the way for their success in college and beyond."

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), both historically Black institutions. CAU is a private, research-intensive institution offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.cau.edu.

