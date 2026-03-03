Clark Atlanta University Secures $5.23 Million in Federal Funding Over the Past Four Years for Educational and Security Enhancements

Funding Supports Cancer Research, Cybersecurity Research, and Campus Safety Initiatives Through Bipartisan Efforts Across Two Administrations

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is excited to announce $5.23 million in federal funding aimed at enhancing education and public safety on campus. Secured through Congressionally Directed Spending across two administrations, this funding reflects strong bipartisan support and will advance vital initiatives aligned with the university's mission. Specifically, CAU has received $1.1 million in FY 26 for science education and public safety, $3.13 million in FY 24 for campus security and cybersecurity, and $1 million in FY 22 for cybersecurity research, totaling $5.23 million over the past four years.

FY 26 Appropriations

$850,000 for improving science education and detection, including the purchase of essential equipment and the provision of financial aid and stipends, submitted by Senator Jon Ossoff .

for improving science education and detection, including the purchase of essential equipment and the provision of financial aid and stipends, submitted by . $250,000 for a Security Project and Public Safety Enhancements, submitted by Representative Nikema Williams.

FY 24 Appropriations

$630,000 for Campus Security and Public Safety Enhancements, submitted by Representative Nikema Williams .

for Campus Security and Public Safety Enhancements, submitted by . $2,000,000 for the Cybersecurity Research Center, submitted by Senator Ossoff .

for the Cybersecurity Research Center, submitted by . $500,000 for Cybersecurity Research, submitted by Senator Warnock.

FY 22 Appropriations

$1,000,000 for Cybersecurity Research, submitted by Senator Ossoff.

These strategic investments will not only bolster CAU's academic programs but also enhance campus safety, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating a secure and supportive environment for our students and faculty.

"We are immensely grateful to Senator Ossoff, Representative Williams, and Senator Warnock for their unwavering support," said Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "This funding will allow us to elevate our educational offerings and ensure the safety of our campus community, enabling us to fulfill our mission of excellence in education."

The funds will be utilized to purchase advanced equipment for science programs, enhance campus security measures, and expand cybersecurity research initiatives, positioning CAU as a leader in these critical fields.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), both historically Black institutions. CAU is a private, research-intensive institution offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.cau.edu.

