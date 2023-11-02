Clark Atlanta University's Board of Trustees Approves New Five-Year Strategic Plan

Clark Atlanta University

02 Nov, 2023, 14:25 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University's Board of Trustees recently approved a new five-year strategic plan, Destination 2028 (2023-2028). Destination 2028 is the University's blueprint for directing the course of the future to preserve the sustainability and long-term health of the institution. The plan will include a transformational shift to achieve positive breakthrough results by altering the organizational culture and mindset.

"We are embarking upon a new vision for Clark Atlanta University that will galvanize near- and long-term foundational goals," said George T. French, Ph.D., President of Clark Atlanta University. "The CAU Administration, in partnership with our Board of Trustees, has identified the urgent issues that must be addressed to fortify our institution. This transformational shift fosters a continuous flow of attention to our mission and goal of equipping our students with transformative educational experiences and high-value engagement. I am looking forward to seeing the collective vision of the Board, Administration, Faculty, Staff, students, and alumni emerge as we build Destination 2028."

Destination 2028 will guide Clark Atlanta University's mission to transform student's lives and prepare them for the future. Consequently, the plan will be actualized using four strategic pillars:

  • Student Transformation
  • Academic Transformation
  • Institutional Transformation
  • Financial Transformation

This five-year strategic plan will shape the university's culture, create new student resources, and catapult the university's brand and identity appreciably.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African-American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Established four years later in 1869, Clark College was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African-American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson, American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing, "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank

Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

