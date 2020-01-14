Clarkston Consulting Announces New Partner Leadership to Support Growth

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategy and technology consulting leader Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Michelle Tartalio and Sham Karim to Partner, and Sarah Broyd and Sean Burke to Associate Partner. In their new roles, they will continue to serve clients in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries while driving the further evolution of the firm and its stewards.

"The firm's continued growth strategy requires leaders who can not only deliver the brilliant client service Clarkston is recognized for but those that can assist our clients in navigating the disruptive technologies and capabilities that are defining the modern business era. With these promotions, we are ensuring that Clarkston and our clients are best positioned for the future," said Clarkston CEO Tom Finegan.

Michelle Tartalio, Partner

Tartalio was promoted to partner, where she will continue to work with firm leadership to create and execute the business' corporate strategy. Tartalio brings extensive experience in strategic planning, marketing, and business development to enable the firm's responsible growth while utilizing those same skills to assist clients in setting and achieving both long- and short-term strategic objectives. Tartalio is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Sham Karim, Partner

Karim has served Clarkston and the firm's clients for over 20 years to create lasting business transformation through the implementation and optimization of enterprise technologies. Karim's substantial experience with SAP is now being leveraged by clients seeking to enable digital and cloud capabilities via SAP S/4HANA. In his role as a leader for Clarkston's SAP service practice, Karim will continue to build and enhance Clarkston's SAP implementation resources, accelerators, and competencies. Karim is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sarah Broyd, Associate Partner

Since joining the firm, Broyd has partnered with industry leaders in the life sciences and consumer products markets to realize harmonization, efficiency, and evolution in quality, marketing, and information technology. Broyd applies her expertise to clients in heavily regulated markets and those with burgeoning regulatory and quality imperatives, such as the food, beauty, and wellness industries. Broyd is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sean Burke, Associate Partner

Burke has assisted leading brands in the retail and consumer products industries to confront the challenges of the digital age with technological innovation, market differentiation, and consumer engagement. Retail and consumer goods leaders have leveraged Burke's expertise to grow into new markets, cut costs, realize true omnichannel capabilities, and improve in-store operations for both customers and employees. Burke was recognized as a Rising Star of the Consulting Profession for Excellence in Retail. Burke is based in Dallas, TX.

"Michelle, Sham, Sarah, and Sean have delivered exceptional value to our clients, the firm, and the development of our stewards. As our business continues to grow and evolve, each of them brings their distinctive experience to ensure that we are continuously innovating for our clients in order to help their businesses realize the opportunities created by the ever-changing business landscape," said Clarkston President Paul Garrison.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting

