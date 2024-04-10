Claro Enterprise Solutions Recognized for Best Company Outlook 2024

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions (CES) is honored to be recognized by Comparably® as their 2024 recipient for Best Company Outlook. This award is granted based solely on what current employees report about their experience – how confident they are about the future of the company, how likely they are to recommend a friend, and how excited they are to go to work every day. Out of tens of thousands of companies, Claro Enterprise Solutions is proud to have been selected.

Claro Enterprise Solutions Headquarters, Miramar, Florida

"It's an honor and privilege to be recognized for Best Company Outlook by Comparably. At Claro Enterprise Solutions, we foster a culture where every member of our team is not just an employee, but a valued contributor to our shared vision," said Andres Mosquera, CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Together, we grow, we succeed, and we make a meaningful impact on our customers, businesses, and the communities we serve. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of every individual in our workforce working towards success every single day."

Comparably's annual Best Company Outlook list recognizes companies with the brightest futures, according to anonymous employee feedback submitted to Comparably.com over the past year. All ratings were provided from February 2023 - February 2024. Additionally, the company is well known for their impact on the employee experience, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and their dedication for recognizing industry leaders in these spaces.

Are you looking for a career with a company with a bright future ahead? Visit our careers page at: usclaro.com/company/careers.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro's cyber physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro.com.

About Comparably

Comparably, now part of ZoomInfo, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. Their organization offers job placement services with comprehensive data on wages and company culture. It offers services that include equity information, comparing salaries, and searching for jobs while still employed. Learn more at comparably.com and follow @Comparably on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alessandra Assenza

Director of Marketing Claro Enterprise Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions