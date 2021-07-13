Claro Perú on Fast Track for Next-Gen Broadband with Harmonic

"We are committed to providing our customers with a high-speed, reliable broadband experience. Partnering with Harmonic will allow us to continue in that legacy," said Nelson Moscoso, fixed network deputy director at Claro Perú. "Harmonic's CableOS Platform sets us up for a more flexible broadband future, ensuring we can quickly respond to trends in internet consumption and growth in network traffic by harnessing the power of software and cloud-native technologies."

Claro Perú is deploying Harmonic's software-based CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Reef Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves and Ripple R-PHY nodes in a 2x4 segmentation configuration. This accelerates capacity expansion through efficient node splits and extends the life of Claro Perú's hybrid fiber-coaxial network, ensuring the operator is future ready to support converged cable, FTTH and advanced services such as edge cloud. The CableOS Platform consumes significantly less power than traditional solutions, providing substantial cost savings for Claro Perú.

Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics offer real-time network visibility, with data-driven proactivity and nonstop connectivity to ensure service continuity and superior broadband experience for Claro Perú subscribers. Harmonic's professional services team is handling the entire turnkey deployment, including node replacement.

"As the demand for ultrafast broadband surges and 10G and advanced edge cloud services become a reality, operators need to rely on an access network that offers maximum flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "Using our CableOS Platform with R-PHY node segmentation in a DAA deployment, Claro Perú can power greener broadband connectivity and sustainably meet the digital needs of consumers now and well into the future."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative operators worldwide, including the largest cable operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About América Móvil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the development of a world-class integrated telecommunications platform, we offer our customers a portfolio of value-added services and enhanced communications solutions, in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe. On March 31, 2021, the company had 374,2 million access lines, including 293,5 million wireless subscribers and 80,6 million fixed revenue generating units (fixed lines, broadband accesses and PayTV). More at www.americamovil.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.