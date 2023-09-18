Claroty Adds Amtrak CISO Jesse Whaley to Advisory Board

Cyber Leader and Former DoD Chief to Help Guide Company's Industry Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Jesse Whaley, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Amtrak, to the company's advisory board. Whaley has signed on to help Claroty realize its vision of safely connecting cyber and physical worlds.

"We're excited to welcome such a seasoned and respected authority across the cybersecurity community in Jesse Whaley," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "From his service in the U.S. Army and Department of Defense to his leadership at Amtrak, Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in securing critical infrastructure and will prove invaluable to Claroty and our customers as we partner with them on their journey to secure cyber-physical systems across their organizations."

In his current role as CISO of Amtrak, Whaley leads the management of cyber risk and information security matters, managing everything from traditional enterprise technology risks to unique challenges with operational technology. Prior to his role at Amtrak, Whaley held several leadership positions at the U.S. Department, including transforming cyber defensive technologies at the Pentagon, building Defense Cybersecurity Operations Centers and spent 10 years serving in the U.S. Army as a special agent. Additionally, Whaley is a graduate of the esteemed FBI CISO Academy.

"Cyber attacks targeting our nation's critical infrastructure will only increase in the coming years and the results are potentially devastating, as we learned from the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack," said Whaley. "As threat actors grow more brazen and increasingly seek not just financial gains but also disruption to vital services, critical infrastructure owners and operators must invest in securing their cyber-physical systems. I am eager to work with Claroty as the company is laser-focused on meeting this urgent need and has the right team, technology and strategy to do so."

Claroty's Advisory Board is currently chaired by U.S. Navy Admiral (Ret.) Michael S. Rogers and includes executives from Fortune 500 companies and spans industries such as biotechnology and digital infrastructure.

