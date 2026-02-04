Claroty Rated a Top Performer in 2026 Best in KLAS Report for Healthcare IoT Security

Claroty xDome Solution Recognized by Healthcare Organizations as Leader in Securing Medical Devices and Critical Cyber-Physical Environments

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced that KLAS Research has named Claroty as a Top Performer for Healthcare IoT Security in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report . Claroty received an overall performance score of 92.5 out of 100, based on customer evaluations from 35 unique healthcare organizations–more than any other vendor in its category.

The annual report from KLAS, a leading research firm specializing in healthcare, evaluates the performance of healthcare IT solutions based on extensive evaluations and interviews with thousands of end users. KLAS top performers are evaluated on six key pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. Receiving the second-highest score among vendors evaluated and the highest number of customer reviews, Claroty demonstrated both its market maturity and its ability to deliver improved protection across all CPS and greater clinical efficiency–all in service of the ultimate goal of reliably and safely serving patients.

This recognition comes shortly after Claroty's inclusion in KLAS' 2025 Consistent High Performers 2025 report , a new annual report recognizing vendors and services firms that maintain high client satisfaction on a three-year rolling basis. Out of the 1,000+ healthcare IT products and services measured by KLAS, Claroty is one of just 30 vendors and the only healthcare IoT security vendor included in the report.

Customer Praise for Claroty

Anonymized customer comments gathered and published by KLAS analysts include:

"The vendor seems to be on the forefront of healthcare IoT security. They are constantly looking for ways to improve their data models and get increasingly accurate information. Claroty is expanding their scope in a way that is fast and easy to take care of..." – Director, January 2026





"We would absolutely purchase Claroty's system again. Claroty consistently keeps their promises and goes above and beyond in their partnership with us..." – CTO, December 2025





"Claroty is always adding to xDome. They are always trying to innovate, building new integrations, and improving quality. If all the vendors we have functioned like they do, that would do great things for the security teams..." – CISO, October 2025





"I like that we see everything with xDome, not just the stuff that my team is responsible for. My team fills in the cracks with a lot of the other teams, so we are able to see a nice, full picture. Sometimes teams are only interested in their area, and we can go into the system and see everything and how it all works together..." – Manager, August 2025





"xDome is our backbone when it comes to creating segmentation around medical devices. It is just phenomenal. We had a mission around segmenting medical devices away from the rest of the network. We were really struggling with that. If it hadn't been for Claroty being able to provide access control lists, we wouldn't have been able to accomplish that mission…Claroty was the only answer for us, and they were stellar..." – Manager, May 2025





"xDome is a great solution. In the years that I have been here, it is the only solution that I have had multiple teams actually give me good feedback on. So teams outside of security are using xDome as well. That is phenomenal. Additionally, Claroty really focuses on providing support..." – VP/Exec, April 2025

"It instills a very unique sense of pride to be honored by our customers in this way, and we're tremendously grateful for their participation in KLAS' research and their loyalty to Claroty," said Shira Bar Yoser, Chief Customer Officer at Claroty. "Our healthcare customers are facing an uphill battle against challenges ranging from booming numbers of ransomware attacks to the fast-changing regulatory environment, and we are truly dedicated to ensuring they don't fight these battles alone, and that in Claroty that have a partner in helping to ease the burden of these challenges and helping to navigate their way to more secure, efficient healthcare environments."

Next month, Claroty will be at the HIMSS Global Health Conference, March 9-12 in Las Vegas, sponsoring the Cybersecurity Command Center and exhibiting at Booth #10911. Learn more or book a meeting with the Claroty team here .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Claroty