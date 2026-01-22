Claroty Secures $150 Million in Series F Funding to Lead Charge on Securing the World's Mission Critical Infrastructure

Investment from Golub Growth, an Affiliate of Golub Capital, to Fuel Company's Global Expansion and Development of Unrivaled, Industry-centric CPS Protection Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced it has secured $150 million in Series F funding led by Golub Growth, an affiliate of Golub Capital, with additional confirmed participation from existing investors up to $50 million. This new investment will fuel global expansion through both organic and inorganic growth, as the company continues to pursue an aggressive vision for building the industry's most comprehensive CPS protection platform.

Per Gartner®, "With the emergence of CPS, ransomware and other cyber attacks originating in the cyber world now affect physical assets, such as oil pipelines, water utilities or meat packers are also growing and well-documented. This is particularly prevalent in critical infrastructure sectors, given growing geopolitical risks and the direct nexus between critical infrastructure, national security and economic prosperity."1

The growing awareness about the alarming reality of cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure has led the CPS protection market to rapidly mature and evolve in recent years. However, security leaders charged with protecting CPS still face a number of challenges – unclear ownership between IT and OT teams, no maturity model or roadmap for measuring success or progress, insufficient skills and resources, and more – that hinder their efforts and leave mission-critical operations dangerously exposed.

"Organizations need a platform approach that serves as the foundation of a holistic CPS protection program, leveraging the right combination of technology, people, and processes in order to reduce risk, maintain compliance, and preserve operational integrity," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "With the deepest knowledge of CPS operations and networks and the most advanced technology in the market, Claroty is uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve these outcomes. This new funding marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Claroty's growth journey, and we are thrilled to have Golub Growth join us on our mission to secure the cyber-physical systems that underpin our lives."

"Golub Growth is proud to partner with Claroty to help accelerate the growth of its proven solutions, which leverage unparalleled CPS domain expertise and a trusted platform to meaningfully reduce risk for customers," said Rob Tuchscherer, Senior Managing Director at Golub Capital. "We're excited to support the Claroty team as they scale to address the evolving needs of a dynamic and growing market."

The funding comes after a momentous year for Claroty, with growth milestones and recognitions including:

80% growth in valuation since previous financing round in March 2024 Customers : Working with 24 of the Fortune 100 organizations

Welcomed former Ford Motor Co. AI Chief Gil Gur Arie as Chief Product Officer; launched the , a first-of-its-kind AI-powered asset catalog that ensures enhanced visibility and accuracy in tracking asset specifications, in partnership with Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation Partners: Achieved the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency for OT Security; entered a new strategic collaboration with Google Security Operations

Appointed retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jen Sovada to lead team, launched an integration with Parsons' SealingTech, brought FISMA support with STIG-hardened configuration management controls to Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), and launched a partnership with Mission IT to accelerate Claroty's entrance into the U.S. Intelligence Community Analyst Recognition: In the past year, Claroty has been named: A Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms 2 A Leader in The Forrester Wave™: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Gartner, 7 Steps to Develop a CPS Security Vision and Strategy, Katell Thielemann, 6 June 2025

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Ruggero Contu, 12 February 2025

