Claroty and Corsha Partner to Bring Holistic Cyber-Physical Systems Protection to Federal Operational Environments

New Integration Combines Deep Asset Visibility with Dynamic Machine Identity to Bring Robust Zero-Trust Principles to Mission-Critical OT Security Systems

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced a strategic integration with Corsha, a leading Machine Identity Provider (mIDP). This powerful collaboration unites Claroty's market-leading Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) with Corsha's dynamic identity and access control, delivering holistic operational technology (OT) security to U.S. government agencies.

Claroty CTD was recently granted Authority to Operate (ATO) at multiple military missile defense sites and a Facility Related Control System (FRCS) for a classified Intelligence Community, validating CTD as a trusted technology partner within the most sensitive federal CPS environments. Corsha mIDP was granted Authority to Operate (ATO) at the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC) and is now securely connecting manufacturing robots to data analytics apps at the shop floor edge, further automating sustainment operations.

Federal agencies are experiencing an unprecedented convergence of OT, information technology (IT), building management systems (BMS) and FRCS, driven by mandates for modernization, increased mission effectiveness, and the adoption of cloud and remote management capabilities. While this enhances operational agility and supports mission continuity, it creates significant new cyber risks—expanding the attack surface and exposing mission-critical systems to advanced nation-state adversaries and cybercriminals. Securing critical OT and CPS environments now requires solutions that deliver continuous, real-time visibility across all assets, enforce identity at every connection point, and operationalize resilient Zero Trust controls tailored to the unique demands of federal networks—all at mission speed and scale.

The Corsha Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) integrates directly with Claroty CTD, leveraging Corsha's continuously authenticated identities and dynamic access control to elevate CTD's deep asset visibility and continuous threat monitoring, actively securing every machine-to-machine connection with automated mitigation.

"Federal agencies are faced with not just growing threats but also the increased complexity of OT/IT convergence," said Anusha Iyer, Founder and CEO. "Our strategic integration with Claroty will deliver a unified, Zero Trust–aligned foundation to CPS protection programs that reduces exposure, limits lateral movement, and simplifies compliance for stronger security across the nation's mission-critical infrastructure."

The Claroty and Corsha integration empowers security teams to modernize with confidence, offering:

Zero Trust for OT: Enforces identity-based access for every machine and connection, moving beyond simple perimeter defense.

Enforces identity-based access for every machine and connection, moving beyond simple perimeter defense. Dynamic Segmentation: Automatically blocks suspicious traffic and limits lateral movement without requiring complex manual re-architecture.

Automatically blocks suspicious traffic and limits lateral movement without requiring complex manual re-architecture. Real-Time Threat Prevention: Stops ransomware propagation and credential misuse instantly by validating machine identity at the connection level.

Stops ransomware propagation and credential misuse instantly by validating machine identity at the connection level. Secure Modernization: safely enables cloud migration, AI adoption, and robotics automation by wrapping legacy systems in a layer of modern identity security.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Corsha to bring the most comprehensive OT security solution to the federal government," said Jen Sovada, General Manager, Public Sector at Claroty. "This pairing helps organizations defend against operational disruption, prevents ransomware and supply chain attacks, and contains vulnerabilities in real time, enabling teams who protect critical infrastructure to achieve true cyber resilience."

To learn more about Claroty and Corsha's integrated solution for federal organizations, read the solution overview.

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) or in the cloud with Claroty xDome. Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City with U.S. Federal headquarters in Northern Virginia. To learn more, visit clarotygov.us.

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. Corsha is forging a new identity-driven approach to OT security that stops attacks in real time, automates identity security, and helps enterprises modernize with confidence. As the demand to connect operational systems and modern applications surges, industrial enterprises grow more exposed to real-world risk - physical and financial. The Corsha Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) platform closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action. The platform transforms OT security with patented capabilities in connection discovery, dynamic authentication, and intelligent access control for machines, enabling OT enterprises to safely scale automation and adopt new technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic automation, and physical AI. Trusted across industries including manufacturing, food and beverage, buildings and facilities, logistics and distribution, and fuel and energy, Corsha is backed by leading venture investors including Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com.

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SOURCE Claroty