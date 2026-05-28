Claroty Introduces Claire, Industry's First CPS-Native AI Security Agent

Claire Delivers AI-powered CPS Visibility, Contextual Insights, and Agentic Actions to Protect the Integrity and Resilience of Mission-critical Infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced it is launching Claroty Claire™, a first-of-its-kind, CPS-native AI security agent empowering organizations to proactively defend their mission-critical infrastructure with unprecedented speed, accuracy, focus, and intuitive usability. Claire is powered by the world's most advanced CPS language model, trained on over a decade of industry expertise and the largest CPS data lake. This innovation marks a paradigm shift in organizations' ability to ensure safety, uptime, and availability in an AI-driven world.

Defending a Rapidly Expanding Attack Surface from Supercharged Threats

The rate at which AI is expanding the CPS attack surface requires proactive steps be taken now. In robotics alone, according to Goldman Sachs, "the total addressable market for humanoid robots is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, up more than sixfold from a previous projection of $6 billion," predicting "more than 250,000 humanoid robot shipments in 2030, almost all of which would be for industrial use."

AI has also hyper-accelerated the threat lifecycle, unleashing threats that move infinitely faster than targets can react. Most AI-powered cybersecurity solutions prioritize speed and simplicity over accuracy, which is a dangerous tradeoff when defending mission-critical infrastructure. Organizations need intelligent, contextual, and prescriptive solutions that deliver trustworthy insights with swift, deterministic, scalable actions.

According to Gartner, "AI is reshaping CPS security. Cybersecurity leaders must balance deterministic safety with AI‑driven prediction, enrichment, and investigation to reduce real risk, automate complexity, and strengthen resilience without disrupting operations."1

The Claroty Platform with Claire: CPS-Native, AI-Powered Protection

Claroty developed Claire with a focus on precision and operational integrity, meticulously training the tool on the company's deep domain expertise in the industrial, healthcare, commercial and public sectors to orchestrate the entire journey from discovery to defense.

Harnessing the power of the world's most comprehensive CPS language model, comprising detailed information from over 6,500 unique OEMs and medical device manufacturers, deployed in 20K+ sites, across 50+ sectors and 60+ countries worldwide, and backed by award-winning threat research from Claroty's Team82, organizations utilizing industry-specific agents from Claire will be able to:

Reduce Risk: Minimize the attack surface and prevent downtime with an always-on team of agents that proactively prioritize and orchestrate remediation of exposures that would impact business continuity if exploited.

Minimize the attack surface and prevent downtime with an always-on team of agents that proactively prioritize and orchestrate remediation of exposures that would impact business continuity if exploited. Improve Operational Resilience: Leverage deep, research-backed device understanding to inform every security action, maintaining the safety and uptime of mission-critical environments.

Leverage deep, research-backed device understanding to inform every security action, maintaining the safety and uptime of mission-critical environments. Achieve Continuous Compliance: Reduce the manual burden of audit preparation with automated asset mapping to regulatory frameworks and OEM-approved patch levels.

"Organizations face pressure to embrace digital transformation and AI for efficiency and cost reduction, all while ensuring these tools safely improve resilience and preserve uptime," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO at Claroty. "This Herculean task is achievable when leveraging an AI tool that intrinsically understands the unique complexities of CPS environments and can balance security controls with operational needs. That's why we built Claire–to empower human operators to make decisions with confidence, based on tailored insights and agentic actions you can trust."

A Leader in the AI Revolution for CPS

The introduction of Claire represents a monumental leap forward in Claroty's AI strategy and builds upon numerous AI-powered innovations in recent months, including the CPS Library, the addition of AI-generated dashboards and reports to Claroty xDome, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for xDome.

Claroty has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms2 for the second year in a row and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025. The company serves over 1,300 customers today, including 24 of the Fortune 100.

To learn more about Claroty's CPS-native security agent, Claire, visit booth 315 at the Gartner Security & Risk Summit, June 1-3 in National Harbor, MD. Find more information on the Claroty website and blog.

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About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to protect the mission-critical infrastructure that underpins modern life. The AI-powered Claroty Platform serves as the single source of operational truth, providing the deepest visibility and broadest protection across cyber-physical systems (CPS), leveraging five core solutions: asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. Claroty helps organizations operationalize CPS protection through a programmatic approach designed to reduce risk, maintain operational integrity, and meet compliance–whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

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1 Gartner, Top 10 Use Cases for AI-Enabled CPS Security, Katell Thielemann, 3 March 2026

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms, Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, etl. 3 March 2026

SOURCE Claroty