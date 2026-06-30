Claroty Brings Greater Operational Resilience to Critical Infrastructure with Slate of New Microsegmentation Technology Integrations

Akamai, ColorTokens, Corsha, Elisity, Zero Networks Join The Claroty Technology Alliances Program

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced several new members of the Claroty Technology Alliances Program (CTAP) that bring market-leading microsegmentation capabilities to the award-winning Claroty Platform, boosting the operational resiliency of organizations' mission-critical infrastructure. The new partners include Akamai, ColorTokens, Corsha, Elisity, and Zero Networks.

According to Gartner®, microsegmentation in CPS environments is "driven by the growing need to ensure production and mission-critical continuity of operations, where human safety and operational resilience are paramount. This capability is particularly important in critical infrastructure as it ensures that the threat does not spread to other critical systems. It also allows for granular access control by implementing security policies that define which devices and systems can communicate with each other, thereby reducing the risk of lateral spread."1

The combination of microsegmentation with Claroty's unmatched asset discovery and intelligence, and robust exposure management capabilities, transforms security from a reactive necessity into a proactive operational advantage. By converting granular visibility into orchestrated enforcement, organizations can eliminate blind spots, safeguard their vital infrastructure, and ensure resiliency and operational continuity.

Benefits of microsegmentation integration include:

Zero-Trust Without the Downtime: Create identity-based policies that follow the device rather than the network address, enabling security without complex re-architecting or production downtime.

Create identity-based policies that follow the device rather than the network address, enabling security without complex re-architecting or production downtime. Automated, Context-Aware Policies: Receive automated recommendations and enforce "least privilege" access. Policies are dynamically updated as a device's risk profile or operational role changes.

Receive automated recommendations and enforce "least privilege" access. Policies are dynamically updated as a device's risk profile or operational role changes. Securing the "Un-agentable": Use an agentless, infrastructure-centric approach to extend enterprise-grade protection to legacy and proprietary systems.

Use an agentless, infrastructure-centric approach to extend enterprise-grade protection to legacy and proprietary systems. Accelerated Compliance: Receive rigorous documentation and automated controls required by modern regulatory frameworks like IEC 62443 and NIS2.

"By working with some of the most innovative microsegmentation providers, a CPS protection program built by Claroty delivers true operational resilience and the ability to contain the impact of a cyber attack," said Grant Geyer, Chief Strategy Officer at Claroty. "In a post-Mythos world, segmentation will become one of the critical controls in asset-intensive organizations to mitigate entire classes of risk and ensure operations remain uninterrupted. This latest cohort of Claroty alliances ensures that CPS-aware segmentation is informed by precise information of the necessary machine-to-machine communications to enable the business while strictly enforcing security requirements."

Claroty Technology Alliance Program Partner Quotes:

Domingo Tellez, VP Global Sales, Enterprise Security at Akamai:

"As cyber threats increasingly target the convergence of IT and OT, organizations can no longer afford blind spots across their mission-critical environments. Our collaboration with Claroty transforms visibility into protection with the ability to proactively contain breaches and stop lateral movement, giving security teams the ability to reduce risk, maintain operational continuity, and meet the most stringent compliance requirements."

Sunil Muralidhar, Vice President, Customer Experience & Partnership, ColorTokens

"True Zero Trust in OT and IoT environments requires risk-intelligent enforcement. Through our deep integration with Claroty xDome, ColorTokens Xshield ingests rich asset context and pairs it with traffic visibility and real-time threat signals from CISA and MITRE. The result is the industry's first risk-weighted microsegmentation strategy, allowing organizations to pinpoint and neutralize their highest-exposure vulnerabilities fastest, well before operations are impacted."

Anusha Iyer, CEO and Founder, Corsha

"As organizations connect more operational systems, data, automation, and AI, microsegmentation becomes increasingly important to maintaining both security and resilience. We're excited to work with Claroty by integrating Corsha's industrial identity security and access to verify machine-to-machine communications and enforce trusted connections. Together, we're helping organizations modernize with confidence while blocking lateral movement across critical infrastructure."

James Winebrenner, CEO, Elisity

"Protecting vulnerable, unpatchable assets without disrupting operations has frustrated OT and healthcare security teams for years. Together, Claroty and Elisity close that gap: Claroty X-Dome's rich asset and risk intelligence flows into Elisity IdentityGraph, where it drives identity-based, least-privilege microsegmentation. And because the integration is bi-directional, every activated policy is reported back to Claroty as a compensating control – giving teams provable, closed-loop evidence that an exposure is mitigated even when the device can't be patched."

Benny Lakunishok, CEO, Zero Networks

"Organizations cannot afford a security strategy that assumes prevention alone is enough. Our 2026 Lateral Movement Exposure Report found that 80% of enterprise servers are reachable from anywhere inside the network, creating conditions where attackers can quickly move across critical systems and expand the blast radius of a breach. By combining Claroty's visibility with Zero Networks' identity-driven microsegmentation, organizations can contain threats before they spread and strengthen the operational resilience required to keep critical services running."

The Claroty Technology Alliance Program enables companies to integrate with Claroty's products easily, offering optimal solutions to customer challenges. Covering aspects from asset visibility and CPS risk assessment to policy enforcement, Claroty's partnerships form a premier ecosystem, developing valuable solutions to manage and secure the CPS. Learn more by visiting our website.

1Gartner, Market Guide for Network Security Microsegmentation, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, Charanpal Bhogal, 6 May 2025

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to protect the mission-critical infrastructure that underpins modern life. The AI-native Claroty Platform serves as the single source of operational truth, providing the deepest visibility and broadest protection across cyber-physical systems (CPS), leveraging five core solutions: asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. Claroty helps organizations operationalize CPS protection through a programmatic approach designed to reduce risk, maintain operational integrity, and meet compliance–whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Claroty