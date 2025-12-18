Claroty and Mission IT Partner to Secure U.S. Critical Infrastructure, Accelerate Entrance into U.S. Intelligence Community

Collaboration Led to Claroty's Achievement of Authority to Operate for Critical Military and Intelligence Assets

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced that its partnership with Mission IT, a trusted technology integrator for the U.S. government, has resulted in Claroty securing an Authority to Operate (ATO) for the Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) platform at multiple military missile defense sites, and a Facility Related Control System (FRCS) for a classified Intelligence Community, strengthening the cybersecurity posture of some of the nation's most sensitive operational environments.

As a Claroty Reseller Partner, Mission IT has a proven record of successful deployments across Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian agencies, ensuring all joint projects are executed by technical personnel with high-level security clearances and rigorous training in Claroty's technology. Details of these Mission IT-led deployments and ATOs include:

Mission IT deployed Claroty CTD to perform a full asset discovery, uncovering a device footprint several times larger than previously documented, surfacing a substantial set of unmapped and exploitable vulnerabilities. The site continues leveraging Claroty to harness its vulnerability management capabilities as it seeks to strengthen the protection of its industrial controls. Protecting an Intelligence Community Agency's Critical Systems: Mission IT deployed the Claroty Edge data collection tool within Claroty CTD and successfully assessed and secured a facility control system for an intelligence community agency. Mission IT discovered a severe gap in the agency's operational technology (OT) system visibility. Using Claroty Edge allowed the agency to discover additional exposures—a critical misconfiguration within a power distribution system, and cleartext communications by PLCs on the network—that the agency was able to remediate to pass facility commissioning and achieve ICD 503 and UFGS-25 05 11 ("Cybersecurity for Facility-Related Control Systems") compliance.

These successful deployments underscore the immediate value of the partnership, which combines Claroty's deep expertise in OT and industrial control systems (ICS) security and comprehensive protection of mission-critical infrastructure with Mission IT's cleared skilled personnel, technical expertise, and proven track record of deploying secure OT solutions. Building on this foundation, the two companies are expanding their joint efforts to support additional defense and intelligence missions, aligning with federal cybersecurity priorities such as Zero Trust architecture, EO 14028 implementation, and OT/IT convergence. By pairing advanced OT visibility and control with trusted deployment capabilities, the Claroty and Mission IT partnership is driving measurable risk reduction across critical infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Mission IT is already demonstrating its power to protect our nation's most critical assets," said Jen Sovada, General Manager, Public Sector at Claroty. "By collaborating with Mission IT, Claroty is providing government customers with the operational and cyber resilience needed to defend our nation at scale, and we consider our valued relationship with Mission IT a clear symbol of our commitment to public service."

"We're thrilled to partner with Claroty and bring to government agencies a platform that focuses on their need for true risk reduction as they face a growing number of adversaries," said Shawn Wells, CEO of Mission IT. "With production deployments across military weapon control systems, classified facility control systems, and other defense OT networks, we are helping Federal customers defend against the most sophisticated threats targeting operational environments."

To learn more about how Claroty supports the U.S. Public Sectors, visit clarotygov.us .

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) or in the cloud with Claroty xDome. Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City with U.S. Federal headquarters in Northern Virginia. To learn more, visit clarotygov.us .

About Mission IT

Mission IT is a trusted technology integrator that provides comprehensive IT solutions and services to the U.S. government. With a focus on security, reliability, and innovation, Mission IT helps federal, state, and local agencies achieve their mission objectives. For more information, visit https://missionit.com/ .

