Claroty and Rockwell Automation Unveil New Integration to Secure Industrial Networks' Most Critical Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the industrial cybersecurity company, today announced a new integration between its Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solution and Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk® AssetCentre, empowering joint customers to automatically discover, protect, and manage the operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial IoT (IIoT) in their industrial networks. Claroty will exhibit the CTD Connector for AssetCentre at Automation Fair , taking place November 10-11 in Houston, Texas and online, at booth #1409.

The joint solution fuses CTD's OT visibility with AssetCentre's data management capabilities to automate, optimize, and centralize inventory. It brings together CTD's risk and vulnerability assessment and correlation with AssetCentre's backup and recovery coverage for industrial networks, and includes highly flexible on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployment options.

"Many critical industrial assets are at risk due to enterprises' limited abilities in inventory management, risk and vulnerability correlation, and asset backup," said Grant Geyer, chief product officer of Claroty. "Visibility is the foundation to every risk management program in the industrial economy. With this solution, asset-intensive organizations can be confident that their OT asset inventory is comprehensive and protected against a variety of cyber security and business continuity risks that threaten resiliency in today's digital and connected enterprise."

CTD Connector for AssetCentre: Key Benefits & Capabilities

Expands the CTD visibility ecosystem with a centralized, fully automated OT asset inventory across the entire OT environment; insight includes the hardware, firmware, model, rack slot, IP, vendor, and related details for all assets – even tough-to-identify nested devices and those located at levels 0-2

with a centralized, fully automated OT asset inventory across the entire OT environment; insight includes the hardware, firmware, model, rack slot, IP, vendor, and related details for all assets – even tough-to-identify nested devices and those located at levels 0-2 Protects the most critical assets and helps minimize downtime by continuously assessing risks and monitoring for vulnerabilities, automatically correlating this information with the assets in the OT environment to provide tailored mitigation and remediation guidance for all risks and vulnerabilities affecting those assets

and helps minimize downtime by continuously assessing risks and monitoring for vulnerabilities, automatically correlating this information with the assets in the OT environment to provide tailored mitigation and remediation guidance for all risks and vulnerabilities affecting those assets Expands disaster recovery coverage by revealing any critical assets not included in the disaster recovery plan, enabling users to add those assets and validate asset backup

by revealing any critical assets not included in the disaster recovery plan, enabling users to add those assets and validate asset backup Increases efficiency and effectiveness of governance, risk, and compliance initiatives and overall decision-making by enabling centralized access, streamlined management, and actionable reporting for all asset, risk, and vulnerability data

"The combined technical prowess of Claroty CTD and Rockwell FactoryTalk® AssetCentre gives customers visibility into their OT assets and the vulnerabilities and risks facing those assets, as well as full confidence that all critical assets are backed up," said Jason (JP) Wright, director of digital design and visualization apps at Rockwell Automation. "Through greater visibility into and protection of OT assets, organizations can improve uptime, productivity, quality, employee safety, and regulatory compliance."

Claroty at Automation Fair

Claroty will exhibit the CTD Connector for AssetCentre at Automation Fair , taking place November 10-11 in Houston, Texas and online, at booth #1409. Automation Fair is a free event, but registration is required to attend. Additionally, Claroty executives will lead the following sessions at the conference:



PT02: Adapting Manufacturing Cyber Defenses to Industry 4.0 ( Nov. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. CT ): This session will examine the industrial cybersecurity implications of manufacturers' transition toward the connected IIoT "smart factory" and put highly discussed but often misunderstood smart factory buzzwords into perspective. Attendees will gain a better understanding of what's needed to adapt their industrial cybersecurity strategy as the business adapts its strategy in light of Industry 4.0.

( and 11, ): This session will examine the industrial cybersecurity implications of manufacturers' transition toward the connected IIoT "smart factory" and put highly discussed but often misunderstood smart factory buzzwords into perspective. Attendees will gain a better understanding of what's needed to adapt their industrial cybersecurity strategy as the business adapts its strategy in light of Industry 4.0. PT22: Top 10 Security Threats ( Nov. 10 and 11, 2 p.m. CT ): In this panel, executives from Claroty, Cisco, and Rockwell will discuss how trends like remote work, IoT, and cloud initiatives are giving cyber criminals new opportunities to infiltrate target organizations by expanding the attack surface. Attendees will learn the critical elements, approaches, and strategies needed to help defend against the greatest security threats.

To learn more about CTD Connector for AssetCentre, download the integration brief.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

To learn more, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

About Claroty

Claroty is the industrial cybersecurity company. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises, Claroty helps customers reveal, protect, and manage their OT, IoT, and IIoT assets. The company's comprehensive platform connects seamlessly with customers' existing infrastructure and programs while providing a full range of industrial cybersecurity controls for visibility, threat detection, risk and vulnerability management, and secure remote access—all with a significantly reduced total cost of ownership. Claroty is backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, with an expansive partner ecosystem and award-winning research team. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and deployments on all seven continents.

To learn more, visit www.claroty.com .

