Claroty Announces Derek Phillips as New Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Claroty

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Kudelski Security, Deloitte Alum to Drive the Next Phase of Revenue Growth for the Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Derek Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Phillips brings to Claroty more than 25 years of experience as a global technology, supply chain, and security executive across large public and private equity-backed organizations. The combination of his deep understanding of the IT and security industries with a wealth of expertise in sales, strategy, go-to-market, marketing, and operations makes Phillips particularly well-positioned to bring Claroty through its next stage of growth, having surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2023.

"Coming off a milestone-reaching year at Claroty, we're excited to have Derek join us as we begin an exciting new chapter in our growth journey," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "Over the past three years, we have more than tripled our customer base and ARR, and Derek's extensive experience and proven track record make him a tremendous asset to our team as we progress on our mission to empower industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sector organizations to secure all cyber-physical systems in their environments."

Prior to joining Claroty, Phillips was most recently the Deputy CEO for Kudelski Security, after spending several years serving as the company's CRO, where he led the go-to-market strategy, offering portfolio, and global client success program, with a special focus on driving continued growth of the company's key services and expanding client relationships worldwide. During his tenure, Phillips spearheaded the company's strategy to increase adoption of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, and advisory capabilities, including OT and IoT.  Previous roles include SVP of Sales and Market Development at Deloitte, RVP of North America Sales at JDA Software, and 15 years in sales at IBM.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a mission-driven organization set on securing all of the cyber-physical systems that sustain our lives," said Phillips. "The combination of a world-class platform and customer-centric mindset has created remarkable momentum for the company, and I look forward to maximizing that growth in 2024 and beyond."

About Claroty
Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sector environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

SOURCE Claroty

Also from this source

Claroty Appoints Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as Chief Customer Officer

Claroty Appoints Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as Chief Customer Officer

Claroty, the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as its first-ever Chief Customer ...
Claroty Welcomes Former U.S. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to Advisory Board

Claroty Welcomes Former U.S. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to Advisory Board

Claroty, the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Chris Inglis, former U.S. National Cyber Director, to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.