Claroty Announces Derek Phillips as New Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of Derek Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Phillips brings to Claroty more than 25 years of experience as a global technology, supply chain, and security executive across large public and private equity-backed organizations. The combination of his deep understanding of the IT and security industries with a wealth of expertise in sales, strategy, go-to-market, marketing, and operations makes Phillips particularly well-positioned to bring Claroty through its next stage of growth, having surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2023.

"Coming off a milestone-reaching year at Claroty, we're excited to have Derek join us as we begin an exciting new chapter in our growth journey," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "Over the past three years, we have more than tripled our customer base and ARR, and Derek's extensive experience and proven track record make him a tremendous asset to our team as we progress on our mission to empower industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sector organizations to secure all cyber-physical systems in their environments."

Prior to joining Claroty, Phillips was most recently the Deputy CEO for Kudelski Security, after spending several years serving as the company's CRO, where he led the go-to-market strategy, offering portfolio, and global client success program, with a special focus on driving continued growth of the company's key services and expanding client relationships worldwide. During his tenure, Phillips spearheaded the company's strategy to increase adoption of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, and advisory capabilities, including OT and IoT. Previous roles include SVP of Sales and Market Development at Deloitte, RVP of North America Sales at JDA Software, and 15 years in sales at IBM.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a mission-driven organization set on securing all of the cyber-physical systems that sustain our lives," said Phillips. "The combination of a world-class platform and customer-centric mindset has created remarkable momentum for the company, and I look forward to maximizing that growth in 2024 and beyond."

