Claroty Announces James Love as New Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced the appointment of James Love as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Love brings to Claroty more than 25 years of technology and cybersecurity leadership experience building and scaling go-to-market functions at high-growth organizations. Most recently serving as CRO at Radiant Logic and leading the company through a successful exit, Love is well-positioned to drive the execution of Claroty's ambitious growth plans.

James Love, Chief Revenue Officer at Claroty

"James joins Claroty at a pivotal moment in our journey," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "As we expand our leadership as the most unified platform for CPS protection, his proven ability to scale high-performing sales organizations, develop exceptional talent, and build winning cultures will be critical to our next phase."

Prior to joining Claroty, Love held executive roles at leading cybersecurity companies including Illumio, Imperva, Orca Security, Arxan Technologies, and Radiant Logic. In these roles, Love built first-class salesforces that thrived in delighting customers. Under his leadership, his teams enhanced go-to-market processes, improved sales strategy and execution, and strengthened partner and alliance ecosystems.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Claroty at a time when CPS security is top of mind for every organization supporting mission-critical infrastructure," said Love. "The customers we serve need a trusted source of operational truth, and I look forward to bringing our vision for an unmatched CPS protection program to more organizations as we continue our rapid growth in 2026 and beyond."

Love joins Claroty as the company took an exciting step forward in its AI innovation strategy, recently launching The CPS Library —a first-of-its-kind AI-powered asset catalog that ensures enhanced visibility and accuracy in tracking asset specifications.

The news also comes following key analyst recognition in the past twelve months, with Claroty being named a leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms 1 and in The Forrester Wave™: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025 .

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

