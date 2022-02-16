Claroty Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, today announced its partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The agreement enables Claroty's channel partners to purchase The Claroty Platform, the first industrial cybersecurity solution to be made available in TD SYNNEX's portfolio, directly through TD SYNNEX. Additionally, Medigate by Claroty, healthcare's leading clinical device data security and integration platform, is now available in TD SYNNEX's portfolio as well.

"As cyber and physical systems become increasingly connected, organizations across a wide range of verticals have a growing need for security solutions that are specially designed to protect these newly formed connections," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "We are delighted to strengthen our portfolio of cybersecurity offerings and provide customers with Claroty's strong visibility, protection, and threat detection solutions to secure their most critical assets."

The Claroty Platform reveals and protects all connected assets across industrial (OT), enterprise (IoT), and healthcare (IoMT) environments – the Extended IoT (XIoT) – while detecting and enabling response to the earliest indicators of potential threats. With highly flexible and rapid deployment options, a vast integration ecosystem, and robust API, the platform seamlessly integrates with customers' existing technology stacks and is universally compatible with their existing workflows regardless of scale, architecture, or programmatic maturity. The platform is also the industry's only solution with fully integrated secure remote access and remote incident management capabilities spanning the entire incident lifecycle.

Medigate, which was recently acquired by Claroty, is the industry's first and leading dedicated healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. Medigate fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety.

"Teaming up with TD SYNNEX is huge value add to the Claroty FOCUS Partner Program, giving our partners greater financing options and TD SYNNEX's world-class support, pre-sales services, and global fulfillment capabilities, while also giving our customers more freedom to choose the Claroty partner that is right for them," said Keith Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Claroty. "TD SYNNEX's ability to help organizations make the most of their technology investments will be instrumental for accelerating sales with partners and advancing our customers' cybersecurity programs."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

To learn more, visit www.claroty.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Claroty