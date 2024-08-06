Claroty Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Collaboration Delivers SaaS-powered Asset Visibility, Exposure Management, Network Protection, Secure Access, and Threat Detection for Cyber-physical Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA strengthens the two companies' shared commitment to empowering organizations to securely harness the full potential of the cloud in their digital transformation journey, with Claroty's industry-centric CPS protection platform and AWS's scalable, reliable, and secure cloud infrastructure.

CPS such as operational technology (OT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and enterprise IoT are becoming increasingly connected to IT networks and the cloud. While this delivers huge productivity and cost-saving benefits, it also exposes CPS to cyber risks that could impact national security, economic stability, and public safety. To strike the right balance between improving operational efficiency and reducing CPS risk, organizations are turning to SaaS-based cybersecurity solutions that are purpose-built for their unique CPS needs.

Leveraging its industry expertise across manufacturing, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure sectors, Claroty delivers deep asset visibility and a broad solution set, including exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. With Claroty's SaaS platform xDome natively built on AWS architecture, shared customers gain all the scalability, flexibility, and simplicity benefits of the cloud, as well as specialized protection for all CPS assets and networks connected to the cloud.

According to Sam Thomas, OT Technical Specialist at Britvic, "The Claroty xDome platform was extremely easy to set up, due to its scalable architecture on AWS. With xDome, we managed to install the server and start getting data within two hours, and the data we got allowed us to act quickly on issues that we hadn't already noticed in our environment."

Jeff Kratz, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Public Sector Industry Sales, said, "With more and more large enterprises in both the public and private sector pivoting towards the cloud, ensuring the security of CPS within their core networks and edge locations has become a priority. We are excited to collaborate with Claroty to bring their cutting-edge CPS cybersecurity solutions built on AWS to our customers."

"CPS protection varies by vertical – for example, securing a PLC in a manufacturing plant comes with certain requirements and parameters that are unique from those of an MRI machine in a hospital," said Stephan Goldberg, Vice President of Business Development at Claroty. "As such, verticalization is at the core of our business and what allows us to help our customers improve their CPS security posture so effectively. Moreover, effective CPS protection helps give organizations the assurance they need to move these mission-critical systems to the cloud. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with AWS and work together to empower organizations to achieve cyber and operational resilience."

This announcement comes shortly after several industry-leading milestones for Claroty:

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

