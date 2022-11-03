Claroty Appoints CJ Radford as Global VP of Channels and Alliances

Former Thales and Symantec Executive to Lead Cyber-physical Systems Protection Company's Channel and Technology Alliance Partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced the appointment of CJ Radford as global vice president of channels and alliances. He brings over 15 years of experience leading channel sales, alliances, and business development for market-leading cybersecurity solution providers, including Thales and Symantec. In this role, he will oversee Claroty's ecosystem of channel and technology alliance partners, who are focused on safeguarding and improving customers' security operations across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments.

CJ Radford, Global VP of Channels and Alliances at Claroty

"Claroty is committed to building a partner ecosystem that delivers the solutions, services, and security expertise required to combat today's advanced cyber security threats, and with CJ at the helm we are strengthening this commitment even further," said Simon Chassar, chief revenue officer at Claroty. "With his deep domain expertise and impressive track record, CJ is the perfect person to lead this next stage of our maturity."

Radford joins Claroty from Sotero, a seed-stage data security company where he served as interim CEO. Previously, he was global vice president of channel sales and alliances for Thales' Cloud Protection & Licensing business unit, where he led a team focused on indirect routes to market and strategic and technology alliances.

Radford joined Thales through its acquisition of Vormetric, where, as global vice president of cloud, he led the launch and development of its cloud and service provider partner program, enabling service providers of all sizes to deliver enterprise class data encryption and key management offerings.

Radford previously served as director of business development and alliances at Symantec, where he built its end-to-end public cloud and IT services partnership program from the ground up, establishing global distribution channels, OEM partnerships, and executing on inbound/outbound licensing agreements. Earlier in his career, Radford held key roles at private equity, investment banking, and management consulting firms.

"I'm excited to lead Claroty's rapidly growing partner program and work with our strategic and technology alliance partners to further develop and support a powerful security ecosystem," said Radford. "Claroty offers the most technically advanced platform for partners to help organizations get the visibility they need across cyber-physical systems to identify threats and improve cyber resilience. With an advanced cyber-physical systems protection platform, a partner program that puts the customer first, and the worthy mission of securing the connected world, I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Claroty team and lead the next chapter of partner growth."

Claroty's FOCUS Partner Program develops the skills, tools and processes necessary for Claroty partners to execute across the entire enterprise security services lifecycle. It helps establish long-lasting relationships across partner organizations, increasing lifetime value, creating a trusted-advisor partnership and flawless execution of jointly defined business outcomes. Learn more about partnering with Claroty here .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

