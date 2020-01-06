Claroty Appoints Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience with leading security and technology providers, Leggio joins Claroty's executive team to help scale the company's customer acquisition, branding, and communications, as it continues to experience rapid revenue growth and strong demand for its operational technology (OT) security solutions around the world.

"Jennifer's extensive background and proven success in senior leadership roles at some of the cybersecurity industry's most successful organizations will be an incredible asset as Claroty continues to experience hyper growth," said Thorsten Freitag, Claroty CEO. "Demand for OT security solutions continues to be very strong as industrial enterprises face increasingly complex cyber threats, and Jennifer will play an instrumental role in increasing both awareness and demand for Claroty solutions across our target audiences."

Leggio joins Claroty from Flashpoint where, as Chief Marketing Officer, she built and managed the company's marketing team and operations. Most notably, Jennifer was Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Communications at Sourcefire, which was acquired by Cisco for $2.7B, and was previously Director of Strategic Communications at Fortinet during a high-growth time that led to its successful initial public offering (IPO). She's been a frequent speaker at security industry events, a contributing writer to both ZDNet and Forbes, and has served as an advisor to a variety of early-stage security companies.

"Claroty has all of the indicators of a company poised for extraordinary success: innovative technology and a skilled development team, a high-growth market opportunity, a strong and experienced leadership team, and an impressive portfolio of global blue-chip customers," said Leggio. "I am incredibly proud and excited to be part of Claroty's mission to protect the world's critical infrastructures against increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks, and bring that protection to even more organizations worldwide."

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams with deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. The company is backed by an unrivaled syndicate of investors and partners, including some of the most significant industrial control automation companies and asset owners on earth. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, Claroty built a fully integrated cybersecurity platform. Our award-winning suite of products provides extreme visibility into industrial networks – enabling unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

