Claroty Appoints Standard Investments' Peter Marturano to Board of Directors

"As the co-leader of our Series D financial round in June, Standard has been instrumental to Claroty's growth," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "Adding Peter to the board comes at a crucial time for the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure. We're thrilled to welcome him to our board as we work to expand our footprint and drive value for our customers."

Marturano leads Standard's investment efforts in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors across both later-stage private and public markets. Marturano has over 15 years of technology investing experience, having served in various positions at Fox Point Capital, TA Associates, and Credit Suisse First Boston before joining Standard in 2013. He is a graduate of Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, and Harvard University, where he was a John Harvard Scholar.

"Claroty continues to pave the way as a market leader in the industrial cybersecurity industry, and I am excited to represent Standard Investments as a member of their board," said Marturano. "We look forward to supporting Claroty's mission of driving visibility and resiliency in the industrial world by delivering comprehensive solutions that secure IoT devices and further empower customers' journey to the cloud."

About Standard Investments

Standard Investments (formerly 40 North and 40 North Ventures) is a fundamentally-driven investment platform focused on the intersection of industry and technology. Standard Investments deploys capital flexibly and creatively across the public and private markets, spanning the life cycle of a company, and leverages its deep industrial knowledge and operational experience to create value.

Standard Investments is a related business of Standard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its 140-year history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel and SGI, as well as related businesses Standard Investments and Winter Properties. To learn more, visit www.standardindustries.com .

About Claroty

Claroty is the industrial cybersecurity company. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises, Claroty helps customers reveal, protect, and manage their OT, IoT, and IIoT assets. The company's comprehensive platform connects seamlessly with customers' existing infrastructure and programs while providing a full range of industrial cybersecurity controls for visibility, threat detection, risk and vulnerability management, and secure remote access—all with a significantly reduced total cost of ownership. Claroty is backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, with an expansive partner ecosystem and award-winning research team. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and deployments on all seven continents.

