Claroty Bolsters Leadership Team with Chief Product Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Appointments

Symantec, Check Point Alum Yoram Gronich to Lead Next Stage of Product Innovation; Prior CPO Grant Geyer Turns Focus to Strategy and Growth Amidst Market Leadership Trajectory

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced the company has appointed Yoram Gronich as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO) as prior CPO Grant Geyer moves into the pivotal new role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). These appointments come at a significant time in Claroty's growth trajectory as the company continues to solidify its market leadership position in CPS protection, with its recent launch of the industry's most comprehensive, unified platform and being named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Operational Technology Security Solutions, Q2 2024 .

Yoram Gronich, CPO Grant Geyer, CSO

"We're in a very exciting chapter of Claroy's journey to secure the world's most mission-critical infrastructure," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "This evolution of our executive leadership team signals the road ahead: leading the market for CPS protection by providing comprehensive, holistic solutions that address the many challenges facing organizations, led by the most forward-thinking, innovative cybersecurity veterans."

As CPO, Gronich will lead Claroty's next phase of product innovation, optimizing across the product and R&D team for execution at scale. He joins Claroty with an impressive track record running product management, engineering, and data teams at high-growth, industry-leading companies including Tufin, Symantec, and Check Point. Notably, at Tufin, he grew R&D from a team of ten to over 200 engineers and product managers, launched new product lines, and helped lead the company through the IPO process.

"Claroty's drive to provide solutions for safely connecting our cyber and physical worlds made the decision to join the team undeniable," said Gronich. "The team's unrivaled industry expertise puts the company in an excellent position to lead the industry and I'm thrilled to be contributing to Claroty's innovative vision."

In his new role as Claroty's first-ever CSO, Geyer will lead the company's strategy process, determining possible market opportunities, category adjacencies, and investment theses for value creation. This move follows a remarkably successful tenure as CPO, during which Geyer spearheaded numerous achievements in product innovation, culminating with the market-leading move to redefine CPS protection by launching the next evolution of The Claroty Platform .

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role that will allow me to collaborate with every corner of the organization from sales, to product, to marketing, to business development," said Geyer. "I'm honored to have led an incredibly talented Products team over the past four years, and the results that they have delivered are astonishing. Under Yoram's leadership our path forward will see even greater market dominance, product innovation, and talent growth."

