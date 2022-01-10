Claroty Completes Acquisition of Healthcare IoT Security Leader Medigate

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, today announced it completed the acquisition of Medigate , a leading healthcare IoT security company. The acquisition uniquely positions Claroty to secure the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) by delivering unmatched visibility, protection, and threat detection for all connected organizations via one comprehensive solution.

"Highly interconnected CPS have become pervasive in industrial and healthcare environments in recent years in order to drive innovation, resilience, sustainability, and better health outcomes. However, greater connectivity begets greater exposure to risks, with serious consequences for patient safety, public safety, and the environment," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "Together, Claroty and Medigate will combine our deep domain expertise and specialized technologies into a comprehensive platform that will extend across all types of CPS and connected devices to secure the XIoT. We envision a future where cyber and physical worlds safely connect to support our lives, and with Medigate's talented team and powerful capabilities, we have what it takes to make this vision a reality."

Ransomware attacks affecting CPS in all sectors reached record-breaking highs in 2021, and 82% of healthcare systems reported IoT cyber attacks in just the last 18 months. This has led to a surge of new security regulations urging and even mandating organizations to take action.

"By joining forces between Medigate and Claroty, we are forming the only cybersecurity company that can deliver a best-of-breed solution for all the critical assets across healthcare, industrial, and enterprise environments that comprise the XIoT," said Jonathan Langer, co-founder and CEO of Medigate. "Our combined talent, technology, and IP empowers us to truly change the way organizations identify, secure, and manage these connected assets on a massive scale, thereby delivering even greater value for our customers."

The acquisition was funded by Claroty's $400 million Series E round, announced in December 2021. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Bessemer Venture Partners, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Standard Investments, Team8, and ISTARI (a global cybersecurity platform established by Temasek). Claroty has raised $635 million to date, making it the most well-funded cybersecurity company in the industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise IoT sectors.1

About Medigate

Medigate, a Claroty company, is the industry's first and leading dedicated Healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. Medigate fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including the 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, and being listed in Forbes' Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

1 Sourced via internal company analysis of Crunchbase data.

