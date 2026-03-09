Claroty Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

Company Receives Distinction as a Leader in Report's Second Edition

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms . Claroty received a designation of a Leader in the report's second year of publication.1

According to the report, "Gartner sees the CPS protection platform market as maturing and continuing to grow rapidly as cyberthreat actors (nation states and profit-motivated alike) increasingly target organizations in industries and critical infrastructure environments where CPS are prevalent. Meanwhile, end-user organizations continue to deploy CPS everywhere through automation and production transformation efforts, which further expands the attack surface."

In our opinion, Claroty has the institutional knowledge and innovative solutions to bridge the organizational gaps that have historically hindered the success of implementing holistic CPS protection programs. The Claroty Platform—comprised of the SaaS-powered Claroty xDome, on-premise Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), and Claroty xDome Secure Access—helps organizations to achieve business-level outcomes, including compliance, risk reduction, and operational integrity, by enabling teams to operationalize asset visibility and insights, exposure management, network protection, and threat detection.

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "We feel we have entered a new era of high-value targets for cyber attackers looking to disrupt the operations with the greatest impact on our daily lives, making it critical for CPS protection technologies to be held to the highest standard, and to be the most innovative and effective security solutions on the market."

We believe Claroty recently demonstrated the strength of xDome's dynamic discovery capabilities at the S4 Conference in Miami at the first-ever PoC Pavilion. In the showcase's test manufacturing environment, Claroty gained the deepest asset visibility through dynamic discovery.

As Claroty looks ahead, aided by the recent $150 Million in Series F funding , the company continues to accelerate toward its aggressive vision for building the industry's most comprehensive CPS protection platform. Claroty will continue to make investments that advance its unified solution set, prioritizing research and development across core capabilities and the adoption of AI within the platform that drives efficient achievement of desired business outcomes.

A Representative Vendor in 2026 Gartner Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access

Claroty was also recently named a Representative Vendor in the inaugural Gartner Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access . Much like the broader CPS Protection Platform, the report notes, "Inappropriate or malicious access to CPS can result in severe real-world consequences, including safety hazards, environmental damage and operational failure. CPS secure remote access products reduce these risks by preventing the abuse of remote connections, preserving the integrity, safety and security of the systems, and restricting even verified users to only the specific device or application needed for their tasks."2

Recognized by Customers on Gartner Peer Insights™

On Gartner Peer Insights™, Claroty has a 4.9 out of 5 based on 119 ratings submitted in the last 12 months in the CPS Protection Platforms market, with a 97% Would Recommend score, as of March 3, 2026. Reviews include:

"Claroty has proven to be one of our best tools in the cybersecurity stack. From day one, the implementation process was smooth and efficient, allowing us to hit the ground running without major hurdles. The platform itself is powerful, user-friendly, and consistently delivers value. Overall, Claroty has been a fantastic partner in our security efforts, and we're very pleased with the experience."





"Claroty is not just a visibility platform, but a strategic resource that significantly enhances our operational capabilities in cyber security across OT/IoT, medical and IT device environments, thanks to its exceptional ability to provide information."





"Claroty has been outstanding from start to finish. Their staff are very knowledgeable and helpful and are highly recommended. The product itself is amazing and will simplify our implementation of network segmentation and highlighting underutilised equipment, malicious communications, along with other areas of risk or concern."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more about Claroty's position as a Leader, view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report or read the Claroty blog .

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

