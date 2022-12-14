Claroty Joins World Economic Forum as Global Innovator

Company to support Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity; Claroty CEO Yaniv Vardi to attend Annual Meeting in Davos

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. As a Global Innovator, Claroty will engage with the Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity and Claroty CEO Yaniv Vardi will attend the Annual Meeting in Davos January 2023.

The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with relevant Forum platforms to help define the global agenda on key issues. By contributing to the Centre for Cybersecurity platform, Claroty and other partners are leading the global response to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

"We are pleased to have Claroty join the Global Innovators Community and we look forward to the team's contributions to the Centre for Cybersecurity," said Verena Kuhn, Global Innovators Community Head, World Economic Forum. "Claroty will be engaging in several workstreams that look to enhance cyber resilience by developing and scaling forward-looking solutions and promoting effective practices across digital ecosystems."

At the Annual Meeting in Davos, Claroty CEO Yaniv Vardi will join leaders from government, business, and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead. Earlier this year, Claroty was one of 18 companies that came together to take a Cyber Resilience Pledge, which aims to mobilize global commitment towards strengthening cyber resilience across industry ecosystems.

"We are honored to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community and partner with world leaders to address systemic security risks and threats, especially those facing critical infrastructure," said Vardi. "Our industry is at a pivotal juncture, as the world has woken up to the staggering financial and societal repercussions that can occur when critical infrastructure is disrupted. On top of this, business leaders continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic, the economic recession, and geopolitical tensions, while determining how to operate efficiently and securely. It is against this backdrop that organizations must strive to remain resilient despite unprecedented and unpredictable issues."

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

To find out more about Claroty, visit claroty.com .

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

