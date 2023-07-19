Claroty Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms as Representative Vendor

New report emphasizes growing need for CPS asset inventory, vulnerability management, and specialized protection solutions

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms . This is the first Gartner Market Guide to focus on cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection platforms as a leading market category, highlighting the growing need for technology solutions that discover and protect CPS assets in production and mission-critical environments amid a rapidly changing threat landscape.

According to the report, "Gartner defines the CPS protection platforms market as products and services that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect CPS in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT environments. Gartner defines CPS as engineered systems that orchestrate sensing, computation, control, networking and analytics to interact with the physical world (including humans). When secure, they enable safe, real-time, reliable, resilient and adaptable performance."

"We believe that Gartner's analysis of the market – how it has evolved from OT security to CPS security, the CPS-related challenges facing security and risk management (SRM) leaders, and the key capabilities they should look for in a CPS protection platform – aligns closely with Claroty's vision and strategy," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "With our highly advanced product portfolio, deep domain expertise across industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sectors, and robust partner ecosystem, Claroty is uniquely equipped to support organizations across all maturity levels and all phases of the CPS security journey."

The report states, "Once focused mainly on passive deep packet inspection, most vendors now seek differentiation and richer inventories with a variety of additional techniques, including native protocol active queries."

Claroty is the only vendor to offer five distinct asset discovery methods that customers can mix and match to suit their specific needs: (1) passive monitoring with deep packet inspection, (2) Safe Queries, or native protocol active scanning, (3) project file analysis, (4) the patented Claroty Edge using a non-persistent binary, and (5) ecosystem enrichment via 70+ integrations with CMDB, firewall, backup and recovery, and dozens of other tools that customers may already use.

Gartner recommends, "As cybersecurity challenges present risks throughout the organization beyond enterprise IT systems, SRM leaders should evaluate where they are in their journey, and specifically, assess whether they have a good inventory of all CPS assets in their organization, as well as solutions for vulnerability management, threat intelligence or specialized protection capabilities that IT-centric tools cannot address."

We believe Claroty fulfills these recommendations via the following capabilities:

After discovering all CPS assets in the environment, Claroty enriches each of them with an unparalleled 90+ attributes – from vendor and model, to firmware and rackslot – as well as contextual information about how they communicate, the physical processes they underpin, and where they fit within the topology of the environment. Additionally, Claroty supports over 450 proprietary protocols.





The Claroty Platform fuels vulnerability management by automatically correlating each asset's attributes against its database of CVEs, misconfigurations, findings from its award-winning Team82 researchers (who have disclosed nearly 500 vulnerabilities to date), and other flaws. The platform optimizes asset risk prioritization with custom risk scoring, which empowers customers to easily understand the cumulative vulnerabilities impacting an asset's risk, how to prioritize remediation efforts accordingly, and to model and refine their risk scoring based on their specific needs.





Claroty aids threat intelligence by continuously updating indicators of compromise (IoCs) and signatures as they are being discovered, as well as automatically flagging behavioral anomalies.

All of these capabilities and more – from SaaS and on-premise deployment options, to Zero Trust controls for network segmentation and secure remote access – are augmented by Claroty's 24/7 customer support and extensive partner network of 600+ resellers globally.

