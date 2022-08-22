Claroty Wins 2022 SC Awards in Trust for Best SCADA Security Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced that the Claroty Platform has won the 2022 SC Award in Trust for Best SCADA Security Solution. The announcement was made earlier today, as part of SC Media's 2022 SC Awards coverage. The industry awards program is cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"Safeguarding critical infrastructure and operational systems isn't a simple task, it takes heavy planning, analysis and teamwork in order to create a solution that can be customized and functional in a wide range of industrial environments," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "It's an honor being recognized as the best SCADA solution and it shows how seriously we take on the responsibility of safeguarding the cyber-physical systems that sustain our lives."

Industrial organizations require cybersecurity to maintain cyber and operational resilience. However, both objectives are growing increasingly out-of-reach due to the explosion of the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), a vast cyber-physical web spanning all greenfield and legacy assets that underpin industrial operations. Despite its benefits, the XIoT's cyber-physical connectivity creates security blindspots that pose risks to availability, integrity, and safety. Claroty tackles these risks by delivering purpose-built cybersecurity controls that identify, protect, monitor, and optimize all OT (including ICS and SCADA), IoT, and BMS assets, systems, and processes.

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Trust Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of cybersecurity leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education among others.

"The last year brought distinct challenges for the customer community, who are still struggling to manage the impact of the pandemic while transitioning to a new security standard," said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. "Winners of our Trust Awards answered the call by delivering technology that could help manage the evolving threat landscape."

