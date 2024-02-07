Claroty Wins Best in KLAS Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

KLAS Research ranks Medigate by Claroty as the #1 highest-rated healthcare IoT security solution in the market

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced that KLAS Research selected the Medigate by Claroty platform as the 2024 Best in KLAS award winner for Healthcare IoT Security in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report . In a highly competitive space where customer needs are increasingly critical, Medigate has maintained the number-one ranking for the fourth consecutive year with an overall performance score of 95.4 out of 100.

The annual report from KLAS, a leading research firm specializing in healthcare, evaluates the performance of healthcare IT solutions based on extensive evaluations and interviews with thousands of end users. KLAS top performers are evaluated on six key pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. As the sole winner of the 2024 Best in KLAS title for Healthcare IoT Security, Medigate by Claroty demonstrated in its evaluation its ability to help healthcare organizations achieve both cyber and operational resilience–regardless of current program maturity, scale, or diversity of user base.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Customer Praise for Medigate by Claroty

According to the CISO of a healthcare organization who spoke with KLAS analysts for the report in February 2023 , "Medigate's system does an extremely good job of supporting our needs. It has given us visibility into our medical devices that didn't previously exist. There are things that we could not rely on our current vulnerability management platform for. In order for that other solution to see the data, it would need to run active scans against the devices, and that is just not a smart thing to do when humans are potentially connected to the devices and we don't want to interrupt the services. Medigate's system has a method of passively capturing data and then piecing it together to give us a more holistic view of the device and the components within the device. The system does an extremely good job of that."

, "Medigate's system does an extremely good job of supporting our needs. It has given us visibility into our medical devices that didn't previously exist. There are things that we could not rely on our current vulnerability management platform for. In order for that other solution to see the data, it would need to run active scans against the devices, and that is just not a smart thing to do when humans are potentially connected to the devices and we don't want to interrupt the services. Medigate's system has a method of passively capturing data and then piecing it together to give us a more holistic view of the device and the components within the device. The system does an extremely good job of that." Another CISO told KLAS analysts in October 2023 , "I have referred people to Claroty because they are one vendor that I have been more impressed with after the sale than before. Claroty has a routine enhancement time frame that they have hit consistently for a long time. When we ask for a feature, they try to incorporate it. We like the vendor's overall engagement from all levels. They are proactive in terms of reaching out and trying to understand how we are using the tool and also connecting us with other customers. Claroty has a really good customer advisory group and facilitates that a lot."

, "I have referred people to Claroty because they are one vendor that I have been more impressed with after the sale than before. Claroty has a routine enhancement time frame that they have hit consistently for a long time. When we ask for a feature, they try to incorporate it. We like the vendor's overall engagement from all levels. They are proactive in terms of reaching out and trying to understand how we are using the tool and also connecting us with other customers. Claroty has a really good customer advisory group and facilitates that a lot." A CISO said in June 2023 , "It is an awesome product. One of the great things about Medigate is that when there is a vulnerability all over the news, Medigate updates their database. We can do a scan of our network to see whether anything is vulnerable to the latest CVEs. That ability has been helpful, even for some of the legacy things in the database. We might think something is patched and compliant, but something might come up if we run a scan on the CVE. We find a lot of things on the network that, without Medigate, we would be blind to."

, "It is an awesome product. One of the great things about Medigate is that when there is a vulnerability all over the news, Medigate updates their database. We can do a scan of our network to see whether anything is vulnerable to the latest CVEs. That ability has been helpful, even for some of the legacy things in the database. We might think something is patched and compliant, but something might come up if we run a scan on the CVE. We find a lot of things on the network that, without Medigate, we would be blind to." Per a healthcare organization executive in July 2023 , "It is probably one of the most powerful tools we have at our disposal. If I need to find a device on the network, wired or wireless, the process is pretty straightforward. We can see everything on the network. We can see whether a device is online and so on, and Medigate IoMT Solutions has a component that checks the risk vulnerability of devices. Medigate IoMT Solutions is really intuitive."

, "It is probably one of the most powerful tools we have at our disposal. If I need to find a device on the network, wired or wireless, the process is pretty straightforward. We can see everything on the network. We can see whether a device is online and so on, and Medigate IoMT Solutions has a component that checks the risk vulnerability of devices. Medigate IoMT Solutions is really intuitive." A director of a healthcare organization said in February 2023 , "The Medigate technical team spent time helping us get the devices configured and make sense of what we were looking at. They really went above and beyond in that aspect. When we were going through the installation, the team was tremendously helpful with configuration questions and getting everything set up. The training that was given was top notch. We had really good service all the way. From our side, things have been perfectly seamless."

"We're immensely proud of how Medigate by Claroty has helped more than 2,000 hospitals and clinics across the world build better security postures," said Jonathan Langer, COO of Claroty and co-founder of Medigate. "To receive this recognition from KLAS, one of the top analyst firms in healthcare, for the fourth year in a row, validates our commitment to high-touch customer service and innovative solutions that help our customers achieve comprehensive healthcare cybersecurity. We're honored to receive this award and incredibly grateful to KLAS and our customers for their insightful evaluations."

For more information on Medigate by Claroty's Best in KLAS win, access the full 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report or visit the Claroty blog .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sector environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

