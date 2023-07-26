Claroty's Team82 Gears Up for Multiple Talks at Black Hat USA and DEF CON

protocol stack implementations being used in millions of industrial products. Moshe and

focused on two main attack vectors: attacking

servers and protocol gateways, and attacking

clients. The research yielded unique attack techniques that targeted specific

protocol implementation pitfalls that enabled Team82 to create a wide range of

ranging from denial of service to remote code execution. For example, researchers explored

features such as method call processing, chunking mechanisms, certification handling, complex variant structures, monitored items, race-conditions, and many more. For each part of the specification, researchers tried to understand its caveats and exploit them to achieve

, information leakage, or denial of service attacks. In this talk, Moshe and

will share the journey and methods, and release an open-source framework with all of the techniques and vulnerabilities to exploit modern

protocol stacks.