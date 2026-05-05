Clarra Partners with NetDocuments, Integrating Case and Document Management Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra, a cloud-based case management platform optimized for litigation and legal operations, today announced a partnership and product integration with NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals. The integration allows legal teams to access and manage NetDocuments workspaces and files directly from within the Clarra platform, reducing the inefficiencies and risks of working across disconnected systems.

"We built Clarra to simplify litigation work without locking firms into rigid all-in-one tools," said Keao Caindec, CEO and co-founder of Clarra. "By connecting NetDocuments with Clarra, we've created a seamless, familiar way for legal teams to manage documents alongside matters and obligations and meet firms where they are in their existing workflows. Throughout the process, NetDocuments has proven to be an outstanding partner, one that is collaborative and easy to work with, and fully aligned with our commitment to making legal work simpler."

Benefits of the Clarra–NetDocuments integration include:

A single workspace for matters and documents. Matter teams can view and work with NetDocuments files in context, with document repositories connected to the corresponding Clarra matter so case data, deadlines and obligations remain aligned.



Matter teams can view and work with NetDocuments files in context, with document repositories connected to the corresponding Clarra matter so case data, deadlines and obligations remain aligned. A familiar user experience that speeds adoption. Users work within the NetDocuments UI they already know, minimizing change management and training time.



Users work within the NetDocuments UI they already know, minimizing change management and training time. Time savings from eliminating application switching. Teams avoid jumping between siloed systems and reduce duplicative steps that erode productivity throughout the day.



Teams avoid jumping between siloed systems and reduce duplicative steps that erode productivity throughout the day. Fewer errors and stronger version control. Live NetDocuments repositories are tied to the matter, helping prevent duplicate files and outdated versions.



Live NetDocuments repositories are tied to the matter, helping prevent duplicate files and outdated versions. Workflow flexibility that fits firm operations. Firms can create a matter in Clarra and automatically generate corresponding NetDocuments folders, or link existing NetDocuments repositories to an active matter in Clarra.



Firms can create a matter in Clarra and automatically generate corresponding NetDocuments folders, or link existing NetDocuments repositories to an active matter in Clarra. Global support for cross-border teams. NetDocuments' international footprint and Clarra's cloud-first architecture support organizations operating across jurisdictions.

"Clarra's integration with NetDocuments helps ensure that legal professionals can work seamlessly across their core systems while keeping documents secure, governed and accessible," said Reza Parsia, VP of Strategic Partner Management at NetDocuments. "Partnerships like this are central to our strategy of enabling connected, best-in-class solutions across the legal technology ecosystem."

The partnership reflects Clarra's broader strategy of aligning with best-in-class providers across the legal technology ecosystem. Clarra's approach allows legal teams to combine leading tools across document management, billing, accounting and analytics to assemble the technology stack that best fits their needs.

The NetDocuments module is available now and can be enabled within Clarra for clients on eligible subscription plans.

This integration was made possible with the support of leading NetDocuments implementation partners, including Sikich, 3545 Consulting and Sageness.

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software optimized for litigation and legal operations. Clarra enables law firms, enterprises, insurers and adjusters to accelerate growth, modernize case management, and reduce costs while eliminating the need for on-prem infrastructure, outdated applications, and siloed document repositories. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security and integration with 6,000+ applications, Clarra is optimized for high-volume caseloads and complex matters. Designed to handle legal matters, claims, contracts, rights, and licensing, Clarra is committed to simplifying management, improving efficiency, extending visibility and ensuring that firms never miss deadlines. For more information, visit www.clarra.com.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments helps legal professionals do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+ years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle — from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more.

Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, the platform integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365 and DocuSign, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work. To learn more, visit netdocuments.com.

SOURCE Clarra, Inc.