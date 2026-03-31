CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi Celebrates Success in its Inaugural Event Weekend

GULFPORT, Miss., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,200 athletes from 28 countries and 45 states were warmly welcomed to Coastal Mississippi this weekend ready for a true test of endurance. Olympians, multisport professionals, collegiate teams in addition to age group triathletes kicked off the season participating in one of nearly a dozen events that varied in distance. Ranging in age from 14 to 70+, the events brought athletes from all abilities and backgrounds utilizing picturesque Jones Park and the Gulfport Marina as its headquarters. Live music from Ground Zero, Morgan Freeman's Blues Club entertained all while an expo with vendors also offered product sampling, demos and discounts. Several food/coffee trucks kept athletes and supporters fueled throughout the weekend.

CLASH Endurance celebrates athletes of all ages and abilities at the Daytona International Speedway Dec. 5-7th, 2025. (PRNewsfoto/Clash USA, LLC)

Mayor Hugh D. Keating, City of Gulfport who could be seen high-fiving athletes shares his thoughts, "What an incredible weekend for Coastal Mississippi. This reminded us exactly why Gulfport is a destination unlike any other. CLASH Endurance are exceptional partners and organizers, and alongside Coastal Mississippi and Visit Mississippi, we delivered an experience worthy of the outstanding athletes who competed here. The sunshine, the waterfront, the energy — it was all perfect. We hope every athlete, supporter, and spectator leaves with a piece of Gulfport in their heart, and we're already looking forward to next year!"

Several partners provided support for the weekend including The Mississippi Aquarium, hosting a VIP Event Thursday evening and discounts for all participants. Gulfport Coca-Cola supplied Coke for all athletes on course and post race, while branded receptacles from Waste Pro USA lined the course and venue, ensuring the area was just as beautiful as it was found. Mitchell Distributing was the official beer sponsor and offered free beer to those of age.

On Friday, America's Triathlon Cup drew some of the sport's biggest names including Gwen Jorgensen, Erica Hawley, Darr Smith and Blake Bullard. In this draft-legal event, women started the day and current NCAA tri champion, Kelly Wetteland managed to hold off 2016 Olympic Champion, Gwen Jorgensen with a winning time of 59:35. Just days following his World Triathlon Cup Haikou race, Canada's Mathis Beaulieu showed up fit alongside several other USA Triathlon 'Project Podium' teammates. He led the run portion and claimed first at 52 minutes, 42 seconds. The USA Triathlon Collegiate Cup National Championship female race followed later that morning with Duke's Maya Reilly (1:06:23) and Wingate's Isaac Lamprecht (58:02) taking home titles. That evening, announcers showcased more than 80 universities from around the U.S. for a opening parade through the venue with live music and game night to follow. College tri teams sported costumes and team flags flew high with energy that could be felt for hours.

Saturday brought the USA Triathlon's Collegiate Club Olympic-distance Championship and the USA Triathlon Mixed Relay Collegiate Championship. Edoardo Guiseppe Leone won men's Olympic division, Kasey Madesen for the female division and Kai Lewis eclipsed title for the non-binary division. The University of Queens Charlotte claimed the overall national title and celebrated their win with teammates at the finish line. An exciting livestream of the Mixed Relay was presented via the CLASH Endurance YouTube channel highlighting all the action. Special thanks to commentators such as Olympian, Jarrod Shoemaker, IRONMAN 70.3 Champion, Alicia Kaye and triathlon great, Kevin Mackinnon.

Sunday's weather saw high wind conditions coupled with a small craft advisory so the swim was cancelled for all events to ensure athlete safety. Scheduled triathlons changed to a bike-run event or duathlon and were followed by award ceremonies. New triathletes participating in CLASH's "From Zero to Tri" program met prior to the start to learn tips for an even more enjoyable first race.

CLASH Endurance COO, Andre Lapar says, "From our initial site visit, we knew we had found something truly special in Coastal Mississippi and look forward to more growth and collaboration going forward."

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic venues across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway™, home of "The Great American Race™"- the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. Each February, the Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous landmarks and attractions. In addition, previous CLASH Endurance Miami events have drawn a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes from dozens of prestigious universities and weekend warriors for a challenging course at the historic Homestead-Miami Speedway®. New to the series is CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi.

SOURCE Clash USA, LLC