Class Action Filed Against NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Seeking Recovery for Investors - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in NuScale Power Corporation ("NuScale" or the "Company") (NYSE: SMR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NuScale investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/nuscale-power-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=184261&wire=4

SMR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) ENTRA1 Energy LLC ("ENTRA1") had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects – let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation – during its entire operating history; (b) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Modules and hundreds of millions of dollars of Company capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (c) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, NuScale's commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NuScale during the relevant time frame, you have until April 20, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP