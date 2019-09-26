Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Manufacturers of GreenPan Products by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing consumers who have been misled or injured by consumer products. Johnson // Becker, in connection with Sommers Schwartz, P.C., currently represents Anna Saldivar who alleges she and all California purchasers of GreenPan's products were misled by the Defendant's advertising of its GreenPan products as "toxin free," "healthy ceramic," "good for the environment," and "reinforced with diamonds." Plaintiff alleges that Defendant's products are not 100% toxin free, are not, on balance, good for the environment, do not make meals "healthier" by virtue of using the GreenPan products, and do not contain material amounts or are otherwise "reinforced" with diamonds. Plaintiff also alleges that Defendant's claims regarding the PFOA, PFA, lead, and cadmium-free nature of its products is misleading. The Cookware Company (USA) LLC has previously been admonished by the National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau for claims related to its GreenPan cookware products.

New York-based The Cookware Company (USA) LLC manufactures and markets GreenPan cookware which is made with its patented "Thermolon™" nonstick ceramic technology. GreenPan products are sold online on GreenPan's website as well as at major retailers across the United States. The lawsuit seeks to represent California purchasers of The Cookware Company (USA) LLC's GreenPan products. The lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker and Jennell K. Shannon of Johnson // Becker, PLLC and Jason Thompson of Sommers Schwartz, P.C.

