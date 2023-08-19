Johnson//Becker Files Another Lawsuit Against Sensio, Inc. For Bella Multicooker Burn Injuries in New York

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing consumers injured by defective products. Established in 2011, Johnson//Becker has represented over 700 consumers burned by pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Sensio, Inc. alleging that the company manufactured a defective pressure cooker. The firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ms. Victoria Trinidad, alleging that the pressure cooker, the Bella Multicooker, caused her burn injuries.

According to the Complaint, the Bella multicooker's lid can be removable while there is still pressure within the product. If the pressure cooker lid is removed while there is still heat and steam trapped inside, the scalding hot contents could be "projected from the unit" onto bystanders.

The Complaint also alleges that Ms. Trinidad's burn injuries were caused by Sensio, Inc.'s Bella multicooker, when she was able to remove the pressure cooker lid while it was still under pressure.

On Aug. 10, 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled over 860,000 of Sensio, Inc.'s pressure cookers, including the Bella multicooker, due to numerous reports of burn injuries. Several of these reported injuries included second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

A resident of California, Ms. Trinidad is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick focus their practice on consumers injured by defective household products such as pressure cookers.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one were injured by an exploding pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively pursuing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/bella-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC