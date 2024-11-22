Class Intercom Adds Threads to its School Social Media Management Platform

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom, the leading social media management software for schools and school districts, is proud to announce the integration of Threads into its suite of supported social media platforms. The new update allows schools to plan, schedule, publish, manage, and archive content for Threads alongside other school social media content–helping them reach and engage audiences easily and efficiently. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent major software release from the Nebraska-based EdTech company that integrates social media task and project management to help content teams save time and ensure organization and accountability.

The integration of Threads enables schools to reap the numerous benefits of a centralized, secure school social media management platform. These include the ability to plan, source, create, schedule, publish, and archive school social media content all in one place. Class Intercom is designed for users at multiple levels, making it now possible for students, educators, and administrators to contribute to social media content for Threads right alongside other major social channels. Schools not yet on Threads now have an easy way to integrate it into their social media policies and processes as they launch a presence on the platform, which now boasts nearly 300 million users.

"As Threads gains traction, it's important for schools utilizing the platform to have an easy, secure, and reliable way to do it," explains Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson. "We're committed to ensuring our technology continues to meet schools' needs and excited to roll out tools that help them continue to reach their communities on the channels they frequent."

Schools interested in learning more about connecting Threads or getting started with Class Intercom can reach out here.

About Class Intercom

Class Intercom's social media and content management software helps schools and districts use social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in ways that give voice to school experiences and ultimately help prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Learn more at www.classintercom.com.

