Class Intercom Announces New AI-Powered Survey & Engagement Suite for Schools

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom, the leading social media management platform for schools, today announced the upcoming release of a new AI-powered survey and engagement suite, expanding its mission to empower engagement and storytelling within schools and districts. The announcement comes on the heels of the acquisition of civic engagement company, MindMixer, by Class Intercom parent company, Social Assurance. The new tools officially launch in January for Class Intercom users, with a waitlist now open for early access.

The new functionality brings survey creation, deployment, and analysis directly into the Class Intercom platform–making it faster and easier for teams to gather meaningful input from within and outside their schools.

"Schools and districts work hard to engage communities in ways that are inclusive, transparent, and easy to manage," said Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson. "By integrating survey tools powered by MindMixer's decades of civic engagement expertise and data, we're giving schools a faster, more secure, and more effective way to listen–and to act on what they hear."

The new survey functionality leverages AI trained on historical datasets from civic and governmental agencies, including schools. It is designed to allow organizations to quickly create and distribute effective, compliant surveys and analyze feedback at scale. The system identifies sentiment, themes, areas of consensus, and even surfaces direct quotes from open-ended responses—all of which help communication teams translate raw input into clearer stories and informed messaging. All tools operate within a closed, compliant system that protects personally identifiable information (PII).

"With these new capabilities, Class Intercom becomes more than a communication tool," said Dr. Jill Johnson. "It becomes an engagement solution that helps organizations understand their communities deeply and share stories rooted in real insight."

New survey and engagement features are slated for full-scale release in January. Organizations interested in early updates and preview access are encouraged to join the waitlist here.

About Class Intercom

Class Intercom's engagement and storytelling software helps schools and districts use social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in ways that give voice to school experiences and ultimately help prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Its parent company, Social Assurance, builds engagement, communications, and compliance software for industries subject to complex regulatory oversight, including banking and financial services and government. Learn more about Class Intercom at www.classintercom.com.

