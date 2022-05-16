Class Intercom Names 2022 Content Generation® Award Winners

LINCOLN, Neb., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over ten thousand votes casts, Class Intercom recently announced the winners of the exclusive 2022 Content GenerationⓇ Awards . The national award recognizes and celebrates students and educators using social media to enhance creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration within their schools and communities.

2022 Content Generation Award winners: Educator winner Jamie Beavers and student winner Natalie Keller

Both students and educators were nominated nationally in the month of March for each of their respective categories. Ten finalists were selected by a panel and winners were selected based on public online voting. Over ten thousand votes were cast.

The student Content Generation Award winner was Natalie Keller, a senior at Seward High School in Seward, Neb. Keller manages a team of students who ensure all student groups and events are represented on the school's social media with the goal of engaging and unifying staff, students, alumni, and the greater Seward community. "Natalie has done an outstanding job working with Class Intercom to tell the great stories of Seward High School," says vice principal Rich Eber.

The educator Content Generation Award winner was Jamie Beavers, a journalism teacher at Midway Independent School District in Waco, Texas, who celebrated Career Technology Education (CTE) month by empowering students to create engaging social media posts featuring the school's CTE staff. Beavers also teaches lessons on social media etiquette and best practices, and mentors the students managing the school's social media accounts .

"Class Intercom is committed to sharing the incredible work being done in schools of all sizes across the country and world," says Dr. Jill Johnson , president of Class Intercom. "We are delighted to honor educators and students for the excellent work they are doing to enhance the educational experience. By sharing their stories, we hope to inspire others to use innovative, research-based techniques in their approach to teaching and learning."

All winners received a Content Generation Award certificate and award package from Class Intercom. As an educator, Beavers additionally received a mobile video bundle kit to support further content creation. Keller received an induction into the Quill and Scroll International Journalism Honor Society , which encourages and recognizes individual student achievement in scholastic journalism.

Class Intercom is a social media management solution created exclusively for schools and educators that fosters a collaborative and secure social media environment. With tools that support scheduling, publishing, monitoring, and archiving, Class Intercom strengthens community-to-school connections, gives voice to school experiences, and prepares students to be the next generation of innovative and responsible digital citizens.

