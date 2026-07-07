Class Intercom Unveils New Brand Identity Amid Product Expansion & Company Growth

LINCOLN, Neb., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom today unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the company's evolution from a school social media management platform into an integrated, multi-product solution for school- and district-level communication, engagement, and compliance. The rebrand follows significant product and market expansion and marks the company's next stage of growth.

Since inception, Class Intercom has centered on helping schools tell more authentic stories by empowering students as content creators. At the center of the brand was an intercom icon, symbolizing the importance of giving every student, educator, and school community member a voice. Over time, that vision has grown into a nationwide movement, with thousands of schools using Class Intercom to build and scale student-led content programs through internships, journalism and media classes, clubs, and other hands-on learning experiences. What began as a better way to manage school social media has become a model for authentic storytelling, student voice, and real-world skill building. As schools face broader communication, engagement, and compliance challenges, Class Intercom has evolved alongside them. Its new brand represents the next chapter in helping schools build stronger, more connected communities.

"Schools face far more complex communications challenges today than they did even a few years ago", explains Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson. "They need to share authentic content that reflects the day-to-day experiences in their buildings. They need ways to gather meaningful feedback, navigate public and regulatory accountability, and prepare students to be responsible digital citizens. Our technology has grown into those spaces–especially over the last year–and now our brand is too."

Class Intercom now includes three core solution areas:

School Social Media Management

Helping schools safely collaborate to tell authentic stories

Helping schools safely collaborate to tell authentic stories Community Engagement & Surveys:

Enabling districts to collect and analyze meaningful feedback

Enabling districts to collect and analyze meaningful feedback Archival & Compliance:

Automating and simplifying records requests and compliance

The refresh modernizes the brand's look and feel with an updated icon, color palette, typography, and visual identity system. The rebrand also reflects the company's continued growth within the Social Assurance family of brands, which specializes in enterprise and full-service solutions for public and private sector entities operating in complex regulatory environments.

The new Class Intercom branding will be introduced across its apps, website, marketing channels, and customer communications over the coming weeks. As the company evolves, it remains focused on meeting the needs of schools and school districts.

"Our commitment to schools hasn't changed," says Dr. Jill. "We've always believed authentic communication and meaningful participation create stronger communities. Now we're able to champion and support that vision in more ways than ever before."

About Class Intercom

Class Intercom is the leading communication, engagement, and compliance platform for schools and districts. Built exclusively for K–12, the platform combines social media management, community engagement surveys, and archival into one powerful solution. In doing so, our mission is to help school leaders build thriving communities by empowering students as storytellers, engaging every voice, and deepening connection and belonging. Class Intercom is part of Social Assurance's brand family, which serves public and private sector industries subject to complex regulatory oversight. Learn more at www.classintercom.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Casillas

402.560.6702

[email protected]

SOURCE Class Intercom