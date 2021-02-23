Class Software Now Generally Available -- Adding Teaching and Learning Tools to Zoom

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc. , today announced the general availability and roll out of Class, software that adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom. Class is now available for Mac, with releases for Windows, Chromebook, iPad, and Android Tablet platforms expected in the coming weeks.

"As the father of three children still logging in to school from home, I know that by improving the virtual and hybrid learning experience, Class can make a real difference for millions of students and educators around the world," said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. "We fast-tracked the development of Class, which is built on Zoom, because we knew how many people needed our help. I'm pleased that now, in under six months since we've launched, thousands of schools, colleges, and companies around the world can start using Class to improve education."

Class Provides Instructors With Tools Needed to Make Virtual Classrooms Feel Like Real Classrooms

Class is built on the Zoom Meetings platform and offers educators everything they need to facilitate instruction and improve student engagement in the virtual classroom. The software adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom and enables educators to perform many of the activities that happen in a real classroom, virtually, including the ability to:

Present from the front of class

Take attendance

Track participation

Hand out assignments and quizzes

Proctor exams

Grade work

Talk one-on-one with a student

And more

Software Will Be Delivered Globally To Education Institutions and Corporations

Class will be available domestically and internationally, and will begin to roll out next semester to many of the 7,500 institutions who have expressed interest in adopting Class software. Class is sold on an annual subscription basis for K-12, higher education, and corporate learning enterprise licenses. For more information or to request a demo please visit class.com .

"Due to the pandemic, millions of students and teachers switched to live remote learning overnight," said Lev Gonick, Chief Information Officer at Arizona State University and board member of Class. "Now, we're seeing a surge in hybrid learning modalities as some students and teachers return to the classroom, while others continue to participate in class online. This is a disruptive moment and the choices for the delivery of learning are more robust, meeting the ever changing needs of learners."

"Almost all educators and learners were forced to adopt virtual learning tools without meaningful training, which caused the education space to disrupt itself," said Santi Subotovsky, Class board member from Emergence Capital, a venture capital firm that has invested in companies that change the way we work such as Salesforce, Veeva Systems and Zoom. "Class is part of the next wave of disruption. We will see the tools, training, and cultural adoption address these challenges head on, allowing education to leap forward."

Release of Class Follows Robust Beta Testing At K-12 and Higher Education Institutions

Over 100 K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporations, participated in beta testing to help ensure a fast and smooth roll out. As the software reaches the masses across platforms, Class will work closely with academic institutions and corporations to prioritize new, user friendly functionality for teaching and learning.

"We are pleased to participate in the Class beta test program to help fast-track the development of software that is urgently needed by educators around the world," said Ravi Pendse PhD Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the University of Michigan. "We're working closely with the team at Class, who is paying careful attention to our needs and the quality of their product."

"Class has always felt more like a cause than a company," said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox Learning, and board member of Class. "That's because the team knows how important the software can be to address the significant learning opportunity loss most students are experiencing right now. Class has done a great job fast-tracking development while maintaining a focus on quality. The company's software-as-a-service delivery model will allow continuous improvements, while increasing equitable access to education for all learners. This is a game changer for remote learning."

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom and makes the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps teachers take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a student, and more. Founded in 2020, Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

