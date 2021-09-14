Class Technologies Launches Breakout Room Enhancements For Use in Education

View all breakout rooms at once in one place.

Monitor activity in breakout rooms at the same time.

Send chat messages to and from individual breakout room groups.

Share web pages, videos, and files with specific breakout rooms.

Launch individual teaching or training activities to specific breakout rooms.

These features will make it easier for instructors to facilitate group collaboration online and enhance learner engagement and success with online learning.

"Schools and corporations across the globe are navigating the return to in-person learning and work environments unlike any other period in history," said Michael Chasen, education software pioneer and Class co-founder and CEO. "Class is releasing new breakout room features that make virtual instruction more like face-to-face learning environments."

"As we head back to school, educators must be prepared for in-person, hybrid, and virtual learning scenarios to ensure continuity of learning," said Dr. Kurt Hoffman, Class Strategic Advisory Board Member and Senior Vice President of Instructional and Student Affairs at Allegany College of Maryland. "Class brings the real classroom to life online. For educators, assigning students to work in small groups is an important strategy to foster collaboration and engagement. Class bringing this ability online is a natural extension of their work to make the online classroom work seamlessly across all hybrid and virtual learning environments."

This new functionality also helps to improve the online corporate training and learning experience.

"With so many companies mapping out return to work scenarios, many have found virtual training to be so efficient and effective that they're never going back," said Marcia Nuffer, Class Strategic Advisory Board Member, Founder and Principal of BlueShor, and former Chief Learning Officer at McKinsey. "In so many learning and development programs, employees are broken up into small groups to enhance workflow and collaboration. The new and enhanced breakout rooms from Class merge the best from virtual and in person training, and can foster connection and community amongst employees. This will help organizations better upskill and retain their best talent."

Class is a Gold Sponsor of Zoomtopia 2021, where it will showcase its solutions in the virtual expo hall.

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom and makes the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps teachers take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a student, and more. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

SOURCE Class Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.class.com

