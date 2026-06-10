School Districts Turn to ClassDojo as Budget Pressure and Phone-Free Policies Reshape Family Communication

Over 200 district agreements signed in the 2025-2026 school year, representing thousands of schools nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts face tighter budgets, growing pressure to strengthen family engagement, and the expansion of phone-free school policies, many are rethinking how schools communicate with families. ClassDojo today announced new district partnerships with Nicholas County School District (WV), Campbell County Public Schools (VA) and National School District (CA), reflecting a broader shift toward centralized, district-managed communication.

The districts will use ClassDojo to support school-to-home communication across classrooms, schools, and district offices ahead of the 2026–27 academic year.

For many districts, the move reflects a simple reality: teachers already use ClassDojo in individual classrooms, while families are often left navigating a patchwork of apps across grades and schools. By adopting ClassDojo at the district level, administrators can reduce tool sprawl, ease communication fatigue for families, and create a more consistent experience from the classroom to the superintendent's office — without requiring teachers to learn a new platform. The rise of phone-free school policies has added urgency, as districts look for school-managed alternatives to texting and consumer messaging apps.

"Districts are under pressure to do more with fewer tools while also making communication more accessible and consistent for families," said Jeff Buening, General Manager, ClassDojo. "We're seeing school systems prioritize platforms that are simple for teachers, familiar to families, and preferred at the district level."

Nicholas County School District in West Virginia is one of those districts, selecting ClassDojo to strengthen family engagement and create a more consistent school-home communication experience.

"Now is the time to streamline communication tools for families and reduce the number of apps they are expected to navigate. Using ClassDojo as the unified platform supports efficiency for staff and families alike. This partnership helps to ensure that important information is accessible, timely, and connected to student success," said Sarah Keiper, Early Childhood Director, Nicholas County Schools

Campbell County Public Schools in Virginia identified the need for a centralized communication platform that could support both classroom-level engagement and districtwide communication priorities. Likewise, in California, National School District selected ClassDojo to create a more unified communication experience for families and educators across the district.

"We know that strong family engagement begins with clear and consistent communication. Transitioning to ClassDojo as one unified platform will help National School District simplify communication, reduce app overload for families, and create strong connections between home and school. We are excited to move forward alongside our teachers and staff," said Dr. Laura Philyaw, incoming superintendent of National School District.

Together, these partnerships reflect a broader trend taking shape in schools nationwide: districts are consolidating communication tools, reducing app overload for families, and investing in platforms that support stronger school-home connections while giving district leaders greater visibility and consistency across their communities.

For more information, visit www.classdojo.com/districts.

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 95% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

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SOURCE ClassDojo