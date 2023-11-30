Classic Christmas Character Inflatables Deliver Festive Vibes All Day Long

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

30 Nov, 2023, 17:03 ET

Very Merry 3.5-ft to 7-ft Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spread holiday cheer with a jolly array of classic Gemmy Christmas inflatables. Available in-store and online at Walmart, you'll find the perfect style that says "Christmas" to you.

3.5-ft to 4-ft Christmas Icons

Continue Reading
Find the perfect Gemmy Airblown® inflatable that says "Christmas" to you.
Find the perfect Gemmy Airblown® inflatable that says "Christmas" to you.

  • Santa: Extending a friendly wave, this cheery Santa wears his red suit, printed with a fun cable-knit pattern.
  • Snowman: Styled with adorable twig arms, this little snowman wears a dashing top hat and a cozy red scarf.
  • Gingerbread Girl: White frosting and colorful sprinkles decorate this sweet gingerbread girl with a bow and eyelashes.
  • Christmas Tree: A whimsical white-and-green printed knit pattern makes this decorated Christmas tree an eye-catching stand out.
  • Toy Soldier: Outfitted in a blue, red, and gold uniform, the regal toy soldier's hat is adorned with a fancy gold holly berry accent.
  • Gnome: Playfully hiding under his tall hat, this gnome wears traditional red and green Christmas colors.
  • Elf Boy: The joyful elf boy wears a classic elf suit and smiles happily, ready to celebrate the holiday season.

3.5-ft Christmas Animals

  • Reindeer: Cute antlers and a charming plaid scarf make this endearing reindeer a perfect addition to any display.
  • Penguin: Styled in a cheery stance, this cute penguin wears in a Santa hat and buffalo plaid scarf.
  • Cardinal: A timeless Christmas symbol, the vibrant red cardinal dons a black and white bowtie and embodies the spirit of the season.

6.5-ft to 7-ft Christmas Icons

  • Santa: Standing tall in his red suit with a wavy white beard, Santa holds his hand in a welcoming pose.
  • Snowman: Styled with icy blue and red accents, this smiling snowman beams with joy and holds a candy cane.
  • Christmas Tree: The classic Christmas tree features three snowy layers, colorful metallic ornaments, and a star topper.
  • Gnome: Holding a giant candy cane and wearing a wintry blue knit print, this gnome is adorably festive and fun.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

Also from this source

Make Your Holidays Sparkle with Dazzling and Elegant Yard Décor

Make Your Holidays Sparkle with Dazzling and Elegant Yard Décor

Designed to elevate both modern and traditional Christmas displays, Gemmy's collection of yard décor at The Home Depot leads the way in elegance and...
Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Grinch Decorations from Gemmy

Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Grinch Decorations from Gemmy

Welcome the festive season with Gemmy Grinch decorations, available at Walmart! Welcome the holiday season with festive and fun Gemmy Grinch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.