Classic Flavors Swirl with New Twists at The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Familiar-yet-modern flavors are topping The Human Bean menu boards across the U.S. for a limited time starting February 21, 2024. Coffee lovers looking for next-level luscious treats will find two specialty drinks to swoon over — perfect for self-indulging and sharing with a friend.

Java Chip with Real Caramel

Elevate the Java Chip experience with a delightful twist of real caramel! Dark chocolate Java Chips take on a whole new dimension as they mingle with the crave-worthy sweetness of caramel, transforming this classic into a swirl of sweet sophistication.

Irish Cream Mocha

Your luck just got a delicious upgrade with our reimagined Irish Cream Mocha! Blending the classic charm of Irish cream flavor with rich espresso and the luxurious new addition of rich chocolate milk, this elevated favorite is a creamy delight that transcends the ordinary.

These two twisted classics are crafted with nostalgia in mind, offering exciting alternatives to long-time favorites. Guests at The Human Bean drive-thrus are encouraged to ask their baristas about additional dairy-free and decaf options, too.

"It's exciting to take two tried-and-true customer favorites and use them as inspiration to get innovative in our test kitchen," says The Human Bean Chief Marketing Officer, Janie Page. "Our baristas will be recommending these drinks to long-time lovers of both classics, as well as new drive-thru guests looking to be introduced to a scrumptious treat."

With drive-thru locations open and in development in 21 states, The Human Bean will be offering these drinks to thousands looking for delightful modern takes on classic flavors. Always served with a chocolate-covered espresso bean on top, they're available for a limited time only.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states.

thehumanbean.com

