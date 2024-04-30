The Human Bean Evolves the Drive-Thru Experience with Creative Realities, Inc. Partnership

MEDFORD, Ore., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to inspire authentic human connections with a bean on top, The Human Bean coffee franchise has partnered with Creative Realities, Inc., a leading digital signage solutions provider, to enhance the customer drive-thru journey with compelling and lively outdoor ordering experiences.

The Human Bean has partnered with Creative Realities, Inc. to enhance the drive-thru journey with digital menu boards. Post this Digital menu boards are uniquely tailored to promote seasonal celebrations, such as limited-time offers and annual community giveback days.

Customers at The Human Bean will find engaging visuals of signature drinks, refreshed brand colors, and seasonal promotions on the bright, easy-to-read menu boards. By collaborating with Creative Realities, Inc., the coffee company is transforming its drive-thru experience while improving operational efficiencies.

"At our core, we believe in meaningful exchanges at the window," says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. "To stay true to that ideal, we've implemented a digital solution that allows us freedom and flexibility, and delivers a fresh, approachable look."

Through integration with The Human Bean's point-of-sale provider, pricing and inventory updates to the menu boards are automated. This ensures accurate and up-to-date information for staff and customers. The menu boards will also be uniquely tailored to promote seasonal celebrations throughout the year, such as limited-time offers and annual Community Giveback Days.

"By offering a blend of dynamic digital and static solutions, tailored to the varied experiences and cost considerations of The Human Bean, we created a drive-thru encounter that's both unique and aesthetic in design," says Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities.

The new digital menu boards are rolling out at The Human Bean locations across the country, with over 30% already installed. Find a drive-thru locator at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 22 states. thehumanbean.com

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets including foodservice, QSR, and retail. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

SOURCE The Human Bean