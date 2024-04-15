Plant One Tree with Every Drink at The Human Bean on Earth Day

MEDFORD, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean is hosting its annual Earth Day Giveback at all locations across the U.S. next Monday, April 22nd. On this special day, every drink sold will result in one tree planted through Trees for the Future , an international nonprofit with 30+ years of history planting trees and teaching sustainable farming practices in impoverished communities.

The Human Bean is a Planting Partner with Trees for the Future, donating the equivalent of over 161,900 trees to-date. Post this The Human Bean is hosting its annual Earth Day Giveback at all locations across the U.S. on Monday, April 22nd.

The Human Bean is an official Planting Partner with Trees for the Future, having donated the equivalent of over 161,900 trees to-date with the help of customers' drink purchases each Earth Day. All of The Human Bean locations participate annually.

Events like these help move the nonprofit closer to their goal of over 1 billion trees planted globally by 2030. In total, over 250 million trees have been planted by the organization since 1989 — many in world-renowned coffee growing regions of Africa, such as Ethiopia and Tanzania.

With 65% of Americans drinking coffee each day (according to a recent National Coffee Data Trends Report ), coffee is a mainstay in millions of people's daily lives. Coffee drinkers and the industry as a whole depend on a global supply chain that starts with thriving coffee farms and a healthy environment. That means trees.

"Thanks to our customers and franchise partners, we donated the equivalent of over 66,000 trees last year alone," said Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. "We love that we get to support the farmers who grow our specialty quality coffee beans, and ensure they can continue to do so for many years while helping their own communities thrive."

For more information about The Human Bean's Earth Day Giveback and a drive-thru locator , visit thehumanbean.com .

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

SOURCE The Human Bean