Classic Hotels & Resorts Enhancing Its At-Home Feel with Guest Streaming from SONIFI

Guests can already enjoy the upgrades at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, Hotel Carmel and La Playa Carmel. Updates to The Scott Resort & Spa, The Inn at Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach House are in progress and should be completed by the end of 2018.

SONIFI's guest streaming solution, STAYCAST – powered by Google Chromecast – gives the diverse travelers who visit Classic Hotels & Resorts the ability to stream their own content to the in-room TV experience. "We recognized that more and more people use non-linear services to watch programming at home," said Esteban R. Velez, Vice President of Information Technology for Classic Hotels & Resorts. "Allowing guests to use the in-room TV experience for viewing their usual, favorite content creates the level of comfort and familiarity we want our guests to feel while enjoying their unique lodging experience. Technology and Innovation are the keys to keeping guests feeling at home by staying connected."

"We're excited to work with Classic Hotels & Resorts," said Roy Kosuge, Chief Commercial Officer at SONIFI. "Our flexible solutions and nationwide support make it possible for a high-end hotel group to rely on one provider and still offer a unique guest experience at each property." The STAY Interactive system simplifies making customizations for the defined amenities at each property—whether that be renting private cabanas at The Scott or booking tee times at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa. The cloud-based, drag-and-drop property portal provides local access for real-time updates and convenient brand management.

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.:

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry serves 500 million travelers in one million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include internet services, streaming, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services.

About Classic Hotels & Resorts:

Classic Hotels & Resorts (CHR) is an affiliate of Grossman Company Properties (GCP). GCP is one of the premier commercial and residential developers in the Western United States. During the past 50 years, GCP has built, developed and managed more than 14 million square feet of high-quality properties, including The Scott Resort & Spa, Hotel Carmel, Laguna Beach House, Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa, La Playa Carmel, The Inn at Laguna Beach, Biltmore Fashion Park and the Phoenix Spectrum Mall. Additional information is available at www.ClassicHotels.com.

