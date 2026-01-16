Classic Outlook POP Users Face Hangs Lately. Stellar® PST Tool Provides Quick DIY Solution

The Windows 11 Update leading to hang and freeze issues finds a practical way forward with Stellar Repair for Outlook Software.

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A widespread issue has emerged in classic Microsoft® Outlook following the Windows 11 patch update KB5074109 on 13 Jan, 2026. POP account users have reported that Outlook is unable to exit cleanly. Consequently, POP accounts remain active in the background, preventing restarts, and experiencing full hangs or freezes while sending/receiving emails or navigating folders. Recurrent freezes and forced closures could lead to PST file corruption, resulting in lost emails, corrupted mailboxes, attachments, contacts, calendars, or other files.

Following the 6 Jan, 2026, guidance for the 'Encrypt Only' issue in classic Outlook, some users encountered unexpected challenges, and the later KB5074109 update introduced hangs and freezes for POP accounts. Microsoft has classified this as an emerging known issue under active, combined investigation by the Outlook and Windows teams.

The issue is significantly impacting home users, small businesses, and professionals, who depend on legacy POP accounts. This might lead to disruption in workflow, delayed communication, and risk of permanent loss of valuable data without any intervention or support.

While millions await permanent resolution from Microsoft, Stellar Repair for Outlook is helping hundreds of users remedy the situation by offering an immediate and proven solution. This powerful yet remarkably easy-to-use DIY tool quickly repairs and restores corrupted or inaccessible PST files.

"We recognize how disruptive the issue on Windows 11 can be for users who rely on email every day," said Sunil Chandna, Founder and CEO, Stellar. "As Microsoft investigates and works toward a permanent fix, our priority is helping users with DIY solutions to safeguard and restore their emails so work can continue without any permanent loss."

Designed to support DIY recovery, the Stellar software requires no technical expertise. Users must simply select the damaged PST file, run a scan, preview recoverable files, and save to a new healthy file or export directly to Microsoft 365.

Priced from $79, Stellar® Repair for Outlook Software helps you regain access to your Outlook PST Files and data with 100% precision.

About Stellar: With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

Try out the Stellar Repair for Outlook software here: https://www.stellarinfo.com/email-repair/outlook-pst-repair/buy-now.php

