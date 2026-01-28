Stellar® Rolls Out Massive Upgrades to Data Recovery Software

The Upgraded Data Recovery Software Offers 40% Faster Deep Scans, macOS Tahoe 26 Support, and Effortless DIY Recovery on Windows and Mac Devices

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to tackle modern data loss challenges, Stellar has released upgraded versions of its flagship Data Recovery Software for Windows® and Mac® devices.

Building on improvements from 2025, these upgrades bring forth features that support enhancements like up to 40% faster Deep Scans and robust support for emerging operating systems and hardware.

Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery Software is a powerful DIY solution that empowers users, with no technical expertise, to recover data effortlessly and efficiently.

Recovering deleted files larger than 4GB from NTFS (Journaled) is supported by both regular and deep scan modules and they preserve file folder structure during recovery after accidental or intentional formatting across FAT32 to exFAT, NTFS, Linux EXT4, or HFS+ file systems. UI refinements include aesthetic round buttons for dark theme to better emphasize the SCAN button and auto-detection of resolution for Windows on 4K displays. These upgrades amplify the software's DIY-friendliness and make it usable without any expert help.

Mac-specific advancements include full compatibility with macOS Tahoe 26, Universal Binaries for Apple Silicon and Intel processor without dependency on Rosetta for a cohesive experience.

Stellar Data Recovery Software offers flexible Editions to suit all data recovery needs. Starting with a Free Edition for recovering up to 1GB data with full preview capabilities; Standard for unlimited recovery; Professional adding advanced features like disk imaging and supports unbootable system recovery; Premium unlocking powerful photo and video repair tools; Technician for RAID systems; and Toolkit (Windows-exclusive) combining comprehensive recovery from HFS, HFS+, ext2, ext3, ext4 file systems and virtual machine recovery.

Photo and video repair features are available exclusively in the Premium Edition and higher.

Building on this foundation, video repair modules have evolved with added support for multiple codec combinations that enable repair of a broader range of corrupted video files using these specific Video (AVC1 & HVC1) – Audio (ALAW, ULAW, MS (WAV), & TX3G) pairings for both Windows and macOS.

Photo Repair enhanced to embrace iPhone HEIC formats. Further, Stellar Data Recovery Software is now enhanced for better MP4 recovery and advanced handling of Cannon® and Nikon® RAW format files (.CR2, .NRW, & .CRW). Same upgrades are also available in the Technician and Toolkit Editions for our high volume, technical users.

"These upgrades are driven by our unwavering commitment to innovation in an era of escalating data challenges. By enhancing the software we aspire to empower users to reclaim their valuable data with unprecedented efficiency and reliability, minimizing downtime and restoring peace of mind." said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar.

Stellar's data recovery software is widely recognized for its reliability and ease of use. In its review, PCMag stated that "Data recovery can be a pain, but Stellar Data Recovery takes most of that pain away," and awarded the software an "Excellent" rating for its effectiveness in recovering lost and deleted files, further recommending users to "keep this app for a rainy day of data recovery."

Priced from $59.99, Stellar® Data Recovery Software help millions safeguard important data and their memories. Try the free version: https://www.stellarinfo.com/free-data-recovery.php

About Stellar: With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

