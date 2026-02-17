Stellar® Launches New Software for Seamless, Script-Free Exchange Mailbox Migrations

Built for automation of enterprise-level migrations across legacy Exchange Servers and Microsoft 365 without running complex PowerShell scripts.

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While businesses increasingly shift dependency on hybrid and cloud-based email systems, Stellar introduces its New Migrator for Exchange. This software is a robust tool designed with the objective to make mailbox migrations simpler across hosted Exchange Servers and Microsoft 365. The Stellar Migrator for Exchange ensures fast, easy, accurate, and cost-effective migrations that allow organizations to remain operational with zero downtime.

Stellar Migrator for Exchange

Stellar Migrator for Exchange is a user-friendly software, eliminating the need for intricate PowerShell scripts or professional expertise. It exclusively supports mailbox migrations between Exchange Server and Microsoft 365, including tenant-to-tenant transfers across the same or different domains and forests. This allows mailbox migrations across diverse environments through a single, unified solution.

The software is designed to deliver measurable outcomes for MSPs and internal IT teams. It adds value to operations by reducing migration time, eliminating manual errors, and ensuring uninterrupted business operations. Built to handle high-volume and multi-tenant environments, the solution automates mailbox mapping, supports incremental synchronization, and enables zero-downtime migrations, which allow teams to complete projects faster while maintaining full control and visibility.

The cutover, staged, and hybrid migration methods allow organizations to choose their migration strategy based on business needs, while incremental (delta) migration ensures that only new or modified data is transferred. Real-time monitoring and detailed reporting give administrators visibility into progress. This allows system admins to identify failed migrations with the software's re-run capabilities.

"Mailbox migration is no longer an isolated IT event. With the hybrid and multi-tenant environments, it is a continuous business requirement. MSP and enterprise IT teams need migration support and not add to their operational burden. We designed Stellar® Migrator for Exchange Software to eliminate complexity at scale," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar.

Stellar Migrator for Exchange is available now with a free trial supporting migration of 2 mailboxes. Priced from as low as $3 per mailbox for 500-mailbox migration. For a customized quote for enterprise level and more information, visit https://www.stellarinfo.com/exchange-migration.php

About Stellar: With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

Follow us on: Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn, X, Facebook

Media Contact:

Afroz Alam

Phone: +1 877 778 6087

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Stellar