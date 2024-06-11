Classic Vacations™ Bolsters Leadership Team and Doubles Down on Digital Transformation by Appointing Industry Leader Anthony Tucker as Vice President of Digital Solutions and Business Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, announces the appointment of Anthony Tucker as Vice President of Digital Solutions and Business Intelligence. Tucker brings over a decade of experience in the travel and tourism industry, where he has repeatedly driven technology innovation and optimized business operations. This addition to the leadership team underscores Classic Vacations' ongoing commitment to digital transformation and infrastructure modernization to meet the evolving needs of today's Travel Advisors.

Anthony Tucker, VP Digital Solutions and Business Intelligence

"Welcoming Anthony (Tucker) to our dynamic team is a critical step in prioritizing our goal of seamless interaction between humans and technology," said Classic Vacations CEO Melissa Krueger. "Anthony's unique ability to manage teams across technology and operations, software development, ecommerce and business strategy, coupled with his domain expertise and proven success in scaling online platforms within travel, makes him one of the most valuable assets in our community."

After a series of technological upgrades and industry-first platform enhancements, Classic Vacations is experiencing rapid growth with its online booking platform including a historic number of new Travel Advisor activity. In his new role, Tucker will be responsible for integrating modern technologies with Classic Vacations' 46 years of knowledge and proprietary data to provide enhanced value to Advisor and supplier communities. He will also focus on creating differentiated customer and employee experiences while fostering the development of sophisticated new applications.

"Classic Vacations is a well-established leader and a pillar in the travel industry, driven by a remarkable spirit of excellence and innovation with an unmatched reputation of delivering best-in-class service. Melissa and her incredible team have already embraced digital transformation, and we are exceptionally well-positioned to pursue untapped opportunities together," said Tucker. "I look forward to working side by side with this talented group as we achieve great milestones together."

Just last month, Classic Vacations unveiled a significant technology investment to offer more products and choices for Travel Advisors than any other travel provider, including further integration of AXUS's itinerary tool and a brand-new Classic VIP Connect program. This came on the heels of a new Online Booking Platform from which new software, tools and solutions help solve pain-points for Advisors and support their growth including multi-destination booking, over 1,200 of Classic's famous Preferred hotels, and more than 500,000 additional options. In the initial weeks of introducing the new Online Booking Platform, Classic reported over 100% increase in sales online.

"We aim to set the standard for innovation in modern architecture and digital solutions, continually giving the Travel Advisor community compelling reasons to book with Classic Vacations," added Krueger. "Our ongoing investments in enhancing our digital presence and providing a seamless experience on our Online Booking Platform, are crucial to maintaining agility in an evolving travel industry and underscores the tremendous growth opportunities ahead of us."

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS™

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Africa, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com/travel-agent/login or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

